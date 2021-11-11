Some Minnesota drivers will be driving in snow on Friday.

About 1-2 inches is expected to drop in the west and south metro, according to the National Weather Service. Less than an inch of snow is forecast over the east metro.

In west-central Minnesota, about 2-4 inches of snow is expected. About 1-2 inches is likely in south-central Minnesota.

In northern Minnesota, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks estimates 8-12 inches of snow in the Lake of the Woods region. Other areas like Bemidji will see up to 6 inches.

Wind gusts mixed with snow could cause traffic issues Friday morning, according to the weather service. A winter weather advisory is in place for west-central Minnesota, where the impact on travel will be greatest.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect through Friday morning for central and south-central Minnesota.

Winds will reach up to 24 mph in the Twin Cities area, 30 mph in Albert Lea, Hutchinson, St. Cloud and Brainerd, and up to 55 mph in parts of southwest Minnesota.

Travel issues stemming from the cold, gusty weather should clear up by noon, however pockets of low visibility could continue into Friday evening.

