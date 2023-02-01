Back in the early days of Travail, the ever-evolving tasting menu restaurant branched out for an exciting pop-up in north Minneapolis. Umami 2013 was a collection of Asian flavors and Travailian-style antics. It was so popular that the restaurant collective brought the idea back in 2019 during a Minneapolis residency. Now, planning for Umami 3.0 is in the works for a basement-level party at Travail's tri-level restaurant in Robbinsdale.

This time around, Umami will not only feature some of the flavor explorations that were on earlier menus, including a dim sum cart, but there also will be a dish inspired by Minneapolis' MVP of pop-ups, chef Yia Vang.

The eight-course tasting menu ($89) will include optional beverage pairings ($35) and sake bombs. The menu runs Feb. 10-April 1. Reservations are available online. Travail Kitchen and Amusements is at 4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale.

A big week for St. Louis Park

Bogart's Doughnut Co., home to that fluffy, brown butter-frosted icon of fried dough, is expanding to St. Louis Park. A new location is under construction inside the Miracle Mile strip mall on Excelsior Boulevard, near Hwy. 100. Until then, satisfy cravings at the original Minneapolis location (904 W. 36th St., bogartsdoughnutco.com) or order online.

And local salad chain Green + the Grain announced it will open its first location outside of the Twin Cities this spring, at 10 West End. The company posted on social media that the St. Louis Park outpost will follow its weekday-lunchtime business model, but "given the amount of residential + retail in such close proximity — we may for the first time consider extending our hours into the evening and weekends." Keep tabs on their progress at greenandthegrain.com.

Kieran's Kitchen hits reset

It's not goodbye, just see you later for Kieran's Kitchen and Market inside Northeast's Food Building (117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., foodbuilding.com). The restaurant and retail spot has temporarily closed to reset, and expects to reopen in the spring with fresh branding and a tweaked business model. During this time, Red Table Meats is also exiting the building while Lowry Hill Meats moves in.

Events will carry on inside the building, as will operations for its other tenants, 3 Leches, Alemar Cheese Co., Aliment Pasta and Baker's Field Flour & Bread.

Outstanding gift cards will be honored when the restaurant reopens.

Refreshed Baja Haus in Wayzata opening soon

Another restaurant taking advantage of the slow season for a refresh is Baja Haus in Wayzata (830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, bajahaus.com). The Southern California-influenced restaurant will remain closed until Feb. 7, when it will reopen with a fresh menu and a remodeled dining room.

Wilde Cafe & Spirits is now Pivo Riverplace

The transformation is already underway: Wilde Cafe, the onetime coffee shop turned St. Anthony Main restaurant, has new owners who are shepherding the eatery into a new era. Pivo Riverplace (65 SE. Main St., Mpls., wildecafe.com) is now officially open. Named for the word "beer" in several Eastern European languages, the bar will specialize in pilsners. Look for a new dinner menu, new decor and windows that will open to the outside world when the deep freeze finally passes.