If there's one thing we can all agree on about this year's Oscar nominees, it's that the academy did Greta dirty. She delighted us in Netflix's "Russian Doll" as a bohemian birthday party host and should have handily notched a Best Actress nomination for her standout performance in "Past Lives." The woman has range.

But enough about Greta Lee. With a mere five weeks left until the 2024 Academy Awards, even astute moviegoers could use a helping hand navigating the web of cineplexes across the Twin Cities and the various showtimes they'll be exhibiting this year's nominees. That's where this list comes in.

Eight of the 10 nominees for best picture are currently gracing theater screens across the metro. (Emagine Willow Creek in Plymouth is bringing "Past Lives" and "Maestro" back in March.) And all but one of the films with a nominee in any acting category are still in cinemas — "The Color Purple" leaves the big screen Thursday.

Here are all of the theaters and multiplexes in the Twin Cities where you can watch this year's Academy Award nominees for Best Picture and all four acting categories:

Oppenheimer

The Star Tribune's Chris Hewitt gave this film 3/12 out of 4 stars. Read the review here.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey, Jr.), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt)

Where you can see it:

Alamo Drafthouse, 9060 Hudson Rd., Woodbury. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-3.

AMC Rosedale 14, 1595 MN-36 #1000, Rosedale. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

AMC Inver Grove 16, 5567 Bishop Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

AMC Southdale, 400 Southdale Ctr., Edina. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

CMS Odyssey IMAX, 14401 Burnhaven Dr., Burnsville. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-8.

Barbie

Hewitt gave this film 3 1/2 out of 4 stars. Read the review here.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay

Where you can see it:

Alamo Drafthouse. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-4.

AMC Inver Grove 16. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave. S, Minneapolis. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Hewitt gave this film 3/12 out of 4 stars. Read the review here.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro)

Where you can see it:

Alamo Drafthouse. Check here for showtimes Feb. 2-6.

AMC Inver Grove 16. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

Riverview Theater. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

The Holdovers

Hewitt gave this film 3 1/2 out of 4 stars. Read the review here.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), Original Screenplay

Where you can see it:

Alamo Drafthouse. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

AMC Inver Grove 16. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

Riverview Theater. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

CMX Odyssey IMAX. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1.

Maestro

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Original Screenplay

Where you can see it:

Emagine Willow Creek. Check here for showtimes March 1-6.

Past Lives

Hewitt did not review this film, but listed it among his top 10 of 2023. See the rest here.

Nominations: Best Picture, Original Screenplay

Where you can see it:

Emagine Willow Creek. Check here for showtimes March 1-6.

Poor Things

Hewitt gave this film 3 out of 4 stars. Read the review here.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Adapted Screenplay

Where you can see it:

Landmark Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-8.

Grandview 1 & 2, 1830 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

Alamo Drafthouse. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

Plymouth Grand 15, 3400 Vicksburg Ln. N #13, Plymouth. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

The Main Cinema, 115 S.E. Main St., Minneapolis. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-8.

CMX Odyssey IMAX. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

Woodbury 10 Theatre, 1470 Queens Dr., Woodbury. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-8.

ShowPlace ICON Theatre and Kitchen at the West End, 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

The Zone of Interest

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jonathan Glazer), International Feature Film (United Kingdom), Adapted Screenplay

Where you can see it:

Landmark Lagoon Cinema. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-8.

The Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave N.E., Columbia Heights. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-15.

Alamo Drafthouse. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

AMC Rosedale. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

The Main Cinema. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-8.

ShowPlace ICON. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

American Fiction

Hewitt gave this film 3 out of 4 stars. Read the review here.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Adapted Screenplay

Where you can see it:

Landmark Lagoon Cinema. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-8.

Plymouth Grand 15, 3400 Vicksburg Ln. N #13, Plymouth. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

AMC Rosedale. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

AMC Inver Grove. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

AMC Southdale. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

Emagine Willow Creek, 900 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

The Main Cinema. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-8.

ShowPlace ICON. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

Anatomy of a Fall

Hewitt also listed this flick among his top 10 of 2023. See the rest here.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Justine Triet), Best Actress (Sandra Huller), Original Screenplay

Where you can see it:

Plymouth Grand 15, 3400 Vicksburg Ln. N #13, Plymouth. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1-7.

CMX Odyssey IMAX. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1.

The Color Purple

Nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Danielle Brooks)

Where you can see it:

ShowPlace ICON. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1.

Godzilla Minus One Minus Color

Nominations: Visual Effects

Where you can see it:

AMC Rosedale. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1.

AMC Southdale. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1.

Emagine Willow Creek. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1.

CMS Odysseey IMAX. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1.

Woodbury 10 Theatre. Check here for showtimes Feb. 1.

We are fully aware that "Godzilla Minus One" was not nominated for Best Picture, but the film absolutely rules and you should feel bad if you don't see it.