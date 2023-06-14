Thursday, June 15

1. T-Pain: Credit or blame him for popularizing Auto-Tune, the pitch-altering processor that factors into so many songs on the radio. The jovial Florida rapper/singer is known for his own 2007 smash "Buy U a Drank" and for winning the first season of "The Masked Singer." But T-Pain was everywhere in the '00s, featured on big hits by Chris Brown, Kanye West, R. Kelly and Flo Rida, among others. T-Pain just dropped a new EP, "On Top of the Covers," featuring his treatments of hits by Journey, Sam Cooke, Black Sabbath, Frank Sinatra and Chris Stapleton. This time around, it's the Twins vs. Tigers featuring T-Pain in concert after the ball game. (6:10 p.m. game, Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Mpls., concert is free with game admission, $21 and up, twins.com/tpain)

Also: Award-winning jazz pianist Emmet Cohen, who was super-active with live streams during the pandemic, brings his trio for an in-person performance (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$40); Big Wu guitarist Mark Joseph has big plans for his Under the Canopy appearance with his own rootsy groove band American Soul to tout a new single, including the addition of a horn section and a bonus tribute to Paul Simon's "Graceland" (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $15-$25); after producing Eleganza's last album at his studio in Mississippi, Drive-by Truckers bassist Matt Patton is reuniting with the local rockers on tour with his side band Model Citizen, featuring other members of his underrated prior group the Dexateens (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $15).

Friday, June 16

2. Winstock: For the past two decades, Miranda Lambert has been the best and most consistent female recording artist in country music. She's released eight excellent albums, the most recent being last year's "Palomino" featuring the hit "If I Was a Cowboy." Moreover, she's cut four triumphs with her trio, the Pistol Annies, and another keeper, the campfire-styled "The Marfa Tapes," with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. Lambert headlines Saturday at Winstock, the 30th annual fundraiser for Holy Trinity School in Winsted, Minn. The Saturday program also includes Jordan Davis, Dylan Scott, Jo Dee Messina and Diamond Rio. "Till You Can't" hitmaker Cody Johnson tops Friday's lineup of Gabby Barrett and BlackHawk. (4 p.m. Fri. & noon Sat., Winstock, 3233 230th Street, Winsted, Minn., $175, winstockfestival.com)

3. Louis Tomlinson: While his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan have garnered more success as pop stars, Tomlinson is garnering a decent amount of respect as a rocker. His second album, "Faith in the Future," boasts echoes of Arctic Monkeys and Phoenix and features the 1975's cohort Mike Crossey as co-producer. We'll see if little Louie can sound as big in concert as he does on the record. The Snuts and Andrew Cushin open. (7 p.m. the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., all ages, $62, ticketmaster.com)

4. Minnesota Orchestra: In 1976, Andrew Davis was a promising young English conductor making his Minnesota Orchestra debut. He hasn't been back since. In 1993, Canadian violinist James Ehnes won the Friends of the Minnesota Orchestra Young Artists Competition. Today, it's Sir Andrew Davis, one of his country's foremost baton wielders, while Ehnes is a two-time Grammy winner and recipient of "Artist of the Year" at the 2021 Gramophone Awards. They'll close the orchestra's 2022-23 season, Ehnes soloing on Alban Berg's concerto and Davis conducting music of Chen Yi and Beethoven, sending us into summer with the spirited Seventh Symphony. (8 p.m., also Sat. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$109, minnesotaorchestra.org)

5. Pryes Block Party: This two-day outdoor bash at one of Minneapolis' best breweries feels like one of the many low-buck Art-a-Whirl party options, but thankfully on a different weekend. Iowa's golden-voiced Americana songwriter Lissie of "When I'm Alone" fame and Austin, Texas, haze rockers the Bright Lights Social Hour headline Night 1, preceded by Matthew Logan Vasquez and the Trent Romans Band. Saturday's lineup boasts acidic New York jam unit Tauk Moore and Canadian DJ Felix Cartal with Funky Dawgz, Mark Mallman and Ty Pow & the Holy North. (4:30-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., Pryes Brewing, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Mpls., all ages, $8 drink wristband, pryesbrewing.com)

6. Divas & Drag: Perhaps it wouldn't play in Nashville, but this presentation from plucky little company An Opera Theatre proved a hoot and a half when presented in 2019. Teaming full-voiced singers who have been seen in Minnesota Opera productions with six performers from the Twin Cities drag scene, it stands to be a joyous Pride celebration for opera lovers, one with passionate arias attached. (7:30 p.m., also Fri. & 4 p.m. Sun. Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson Road, St. Paul, free-$35, anoperatheatre.org)

Also: Two giants of the early-'80s southern California punk scene who've both impressively sparked their old fire on recent tours, the Descendents and Circle Jerks are out on the road together with another skater-punk holdout, the Adolescents (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $45-$70); former "Tonight Show" bandleader Kevin Eubanks is expected to join guitar jammers Kevin Hitch and Dylan Salfer (9:30 p.m. KJ's Hideaway, $20); still one of the best bands at channeling pre-"Dark Side" Pink Floyd psychedelica, British rockers Temples are touring behind their new Sean Ono Lennon-produced album "Exotica" (9 p.m. Fine Line, $20-$45); all-star local tribute band E.L.nO will once again wig out on Jeff Lynne's genius for the Under the Canopy series (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $24-$40);

Saturday, June 17

7. Ranky Tanky and Lisa Fischer: It's a night of magical voices. The wondrous Fischer does mesmerizingly organic, spiritually-infused interpretations of songs by the Stones, Zeppelin, Luther Vandross and others. She will not only open the program but then she'll join headliners Ranky Tanky. The two-time Grammy winners are a special group from Charleston specializing in Gullah music, a hard-to-classify rootsy soul/jazz sound from a South Carolina island, featuring Qiana Parker, another knockout vocalist who is deeply soulful with remarkable range. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$65, dakotacooks.com)

Also: For their now-annual trip north to escape the swampy heat back home, the New Orleans Suspects are putting on two shows in one night, starting with a regular set outside for the Under the Canopy series with local jammers the Kung-Fu Hippies, followed by a special tribute to Little Feat inside afterward (7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Hook & Ladder, $20-$40); while Anita Baker returned to the road this year, she didn't have a Twin Cities date but local luminaries Ginger Commodore, Aimee K. Bryant and Kendra Glenn will get caught up in her rapture (5 & 8:30 p.m. Crooners, $40-$50); Portland, Ore., power-pop band Eyelids is led by Decemberists drummer John Moen and former Guided by Voices member Chris Slusarenko, and they have local psyche-rock band Muun Bato opening (9 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $13-$15).

Sunday, June 18

8. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: The 27-year-old Bronx rapper — whose seemingly fateful birth name is Artist Julius Dubose — has quietly become one of the hottest young stars of hip-hop. Many of his Auto-Tune-laden hits are ultra-chill and full of personal drama, going back to 2017's breakout with Kodak Black, "Drowning," on up to this year's "Take Shots" and "Water (Drowning, Pt. 2)," from his fourth album, "Me vs. Myself." In fact, the hits seem too mellow for a lively live set, but he earned a favorable reception at Coachella in April. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $50, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Los Angeles singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Judith Hill, who blossomed from a Prince protege into a fully realized original rock/soul/jazz dynamo on 2021's "Baby, I'm Hollywood," returns for Father's Day with her dad and mom in the band (6 & 8 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$40); a screening of the documentary "Let's Get Lost with Chet Baker" will also feature the late jazz man's music interpreted by the Larry McDonough Quintet (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $10-$15); indie-folk troubadour David Huckfelt, formerly of the cult-loved Americana duo the Pines, plays a special Father's Day set as part of Surly's Summer of Sound outdoor series with openers the OK Factor (3-5 p.m. free, Surly Brewing); with vintage twang and Dad jokes, what more could you want for Father's Day with Trailer Trash, who sit atop of the Twin Cities honky-tonk heap (4 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30).

Monday, June 19

9. A Musical Celebration of Juneteenth: With his booming basso profundo voice, singer/actor T. Mychael Rambo is the perfect narrator for a musical social justice tour: gospel, R&B, soul, jazz and songs from "Freedom Train," a musical about Underground Railroad force Harriet Tubman. Singers include Ginger Commodore, Dennis Spears, Patty Lacy, Kevin Jackson and Rambo, backed by a band of faculty from Walker West Music Academy. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., free, donations welcomed for Walker West Music Academy, dakotacooks.com)

Tuesday, June 20

10. My Morning Jacket: Woolly indie-rock hero Jim James and his thoroughbred Kentucky band make their first post-pandemic Twin Cities stop with a grab bag of reasons to tour. Their 2021 self-titled album certainly deserves a close-up, albeit belatedly. They're also marking the 20th anniversary this year of their breakout record "It Still Moves." And they just dropped another installment in their concert film/LP series, "Live, Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004." Oklahoma-rooted psyche-rockers Wilderado are a good reason to get there early. (7 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $50-$100, axs.com)

Also: Mad-scientist indie-rock guru Mark Oliver Everett is finally back out with Eels after a lengthy tour delay, now with new vinyl editions of their older records to tout (8 p.m. First Ave, $35); after opening for Luke Combs at the Vikings stadium, Brent Cobb brings his Southern folk-rock as well as some gospel from last year's "And Now, Let's Turn to Page..." to a more intimate downtown Minneapolis space (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$45); fresh from playing the Bonnaroo fest, Congolese party band Jupiter and Okwess stop into Minneapolis on their way to Milwaukee's Summerfest (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $22-$27).

Wednesday, June 21

Texas punkabilly godfather Rev. Horton Heat just dropped a new collection of classic early-rock/rockabilly covers, "Roots of the Rev, Vol. 1," which promises an extra-rowdy show this time around (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $25-$45); well-traveled saxophonist Mindi Abair, who has not only worked in jazz, rock and R&B but she's also an influencer pairing wine with jazz playlists, brings her jazz combo (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40); veteran singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, best known for "I Kissed a Girl," arrives with her repertoire of social commentary tunes (6 p.m. Icehouse outside, $25-$30); Martin Zellar's Diamond-quality tribute group Neil! takes over Shakopee's free Rhythm on the Rails series (6-9 p.m., downtown Shakopee).

Classical critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.