Prices did not rise as much in the Twin Cities last month compared to the U.S., but inflation still remained uncomfortably hot.

New data released Thursday showed that the year-over-year prices consumers paid for services and goods in September climbed 7.4% in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region versus 8.2% for the U.S.

"It doesn't necessarily mean things are cheaper in Minneapolis," said Paul LaPorte, an economist with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "It just means that prices may not have moved as fast."

It's the first time the consumer price index for the Twin Cities dipped below 8% since January. It reached a high of 8.7% in May. The metro area data comes out every other month while the U.S. figures are monthly.

The U.S. hit a recent high of 9.1% in June.

Categories where Twin Cities prices did not rise as fast as the U.S. over the last year include shelter, or housing, as well as apparel, new and used motor vehicles and recreation, said LaPorte.

But prices rose faster in this region compared to the U.S. in other areas such as groceries, restaurants, and gas, he said.

Inflation has been cooling off a bit as gas prices have fallen in recent months. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota peaked at a record-high of $4.76 in mid-June, according to AAA.

It's now at $3.78 a gallon, but prices have been slowly creeping back up. They are expected to continue to do so because major oil exporting countries recently decided to cut production.

Akshay Rao, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, said that increases in food and energy prices may have a delayed impact on prices in other sectors even after the the prices for those particular items fall.

"Gasoline has an impact on everything in our economy — as does food," he said. "Everybody eats."

He noted that the areas that saw some sizeable price increases last month such as rent, health care, and other services are populated by workers whose wages may have been adjusted to account for the rising prices of putting food on the table and commuting to work. And companies, who may have raised prices in the recent past because of higher transportation costs, are not likely to drop the prices at the same rate.

"They're going to hang onto that increased price as long as people pay for it," Rao said. "We know that prices go up faster than they come down."

The latest inflation readings will likely only strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to continue aggressively raising interest rates to try to rein in inflation by cooling off demand. The central bank has already hiked rates five times this year, raising short-term interest rates by three percentage points since March.

It's expected to increase rates two more times this year — including a three-quarters of a percentage point increase projected for next month.

However, some economists have become concerned that the Fed is slamming on the brakes too fast, raising the chances of throwing the economy into a recession. They note that the inflation in the last year has mostly stemmed from supply chain issues — something that the Fed can't control with interest rates.

Supply chains in some sectors are improving, easing price pressures in them, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said earlier this week in Rhinelander, Wisc. But he said he doesn't yet see a reason for the Fed to slow down its planned course.

"We have not yet seen much evidence the underlying inflation — the services inflation, the wage inflation, the labor market — that that is yet softening," he said.

Kashkari, who will have a vote on the interest rate-setting committee next year, said he expects the Fed will raise rates to the range of 4% to 4.5%, and then hold for awhile as the effects work through the economy.

"Then we can assess do we need to go higher from there or can we begin to back off if we think inflation is heading well back down to 2%," he said, referring to the Fed's inflation target.