Grab your bag of popcorn.

For the first time, thousands of movie theaters across the country plan to celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, and offer $3 tickets for a range of popular movies.

The event comes during a dry spell of new releases after months of strong turnout to movie theaters that helped the industry recover to close to pre-pandemic strength. In the Twin Cities, many theaters are participating such as AMC Theatres, Marcus Theatres, and the B&B Theatres at the Mall of America.

The promotion is organized by the Cinema Foundation, a new donor-funded non-profit which was formed in March by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

"After this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. "We're doing it by offering a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet."

This summer the U.S. box office generated about $3.3 billion, more than double than last summer but down more than 20% compared to 2019, according to analytics firm Comscore.

Theaters had three $100 million openings over the space of six weeks this summer with "Top Gun: Maverick" grossing around $700 million to date.

"Summer has provided an amazing slate of movies and the return to cinemas to see movies the way they were meant to be seen – on the big screen," said Rolando Rodriguez, president and chief executive of Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres and chair of NATO.

But a lack of big movies in August has lowered the summer earnings total, said Patrick Corcoran, spokesman for the National Association of Theatre Owners.

More than 3,000 theaters, a significant chunk of the approximately 5,100 movie theaters in the country, will play discounted movies on more than 30,000 screens Saturday. Movie goers can find which theaters are participating in the event by searching on the National Cinema Day website or individual theater websites.

NATO and the Cinema Foundation said it will learn from this experience and see if and when the event could be done again.

"The response has been very encouraging, and we are hoping that a successful inaugural year allows for Cinema Day to become an annual moviegoing tradition," said Paul Farnsworth, spokesman of B&B Theatres.