Carson Hansen, Lakeville South

Senior, 6-0, 200

College: Iowa State

An explosive back with plenty of elusiveness to go with his speed. He ran for 2,012 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a 13-0 season and the Class 6A championship. Hansen also caught four touchdown passes. "He's an extremely versatile player that can do everything skilled positions require, especially block," Cougars coach Ben Burk said. "As talented as Carson is, he's also genuinely humble and a quality person."

Jadon Hellerud, Shakopee

Senior, 5-10, 200

College: Uncommitted

Hellerud carried the ball 266 times for 1,339 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He didn't rest on his laurels. "Jadon has worked on his speed and quickness in the offseason, and we have seen a different gear when he has the ball in his hands," Sabers coach Ray Betton said. "Jadon is a true power back. He runs with great pad level."

Max McEnelly, Waconia

Senior, 5-11, 210

College: Minnesota (wrestling)

McEnelly makes an impact both offensively and defensively. He compiled 1,511 yards on 243 carries and scored 16 touchdowns on the ground last season. Also a linebacker, he registered 87 tackles. He has been a two-way starter for the Wildcats since his sophomore season. He's also a three-time state champion and two-time national champion in wrestling. "Max is one of the most competitive athletes I've ever been around," Waconia coach Corey Shea said.

Sawyer Seidl, Hill-Murray

Senior, 5-10, 170

College: Uncommitted

Seidl poses problems for opponents from the backfield and also in the return game. He rushed for 1,878 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry, and scored 19 touchdowns last season and also returned a punt for a touchdown as a junior. His total high school numbers: 3,403 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns and 15 games of more than 100 yards.

Levi Teetzel, Hutchinson

Senior, 5-11, 208

College: Uncommitted

"Levi is one of the best old-school running backs Hutchinson has had," said Tigers coach Andy Rostberg, entering his 24th season at the helm of the program. "He has speed, power and cutting ability." Teetzel rushed for 1,533 yards and 18 touchdowns last season despite being slowed by a sprained ankle in the Tigers' three state tournament games. He will be the workhorse once again in 2022 as Hutchinson looks to defend its Class 4A championship.

Now meet four runners from small towns who are also expected to pile up yards:

Carter Benda, Murray County Central

Senior, 5-8, 165

College: Uncommitted

A focal point of the Rebels' offense, Benda rushed for 1,605 yards and 16 touchdowns, caught three scoring passes and returned two kicks for touchdowns as a junior. He also makes an impact defensively, whether at linebacker or cornerback. "Carter has great speed, vision and pad level," coach Patrick Freeman said. "What I love about Carter is he plays like he is 6-4, 225. He is a physical runner that continually keeps his feet moving."

Holt Larson, Dawson-Boyd

Senior, 5-11, 190

College: Uncommitted

A punishing fullback, Larson rushed for 1,144 yards on 168 carries and 17 touchdowns as the Blackjacks overhauled their ground game during a 7-3 2021 season. "Holt is a very strong kid," Dawson-Boyd coach Cory Larson said. "He is extremely coachable with above-average speed. He gets a lot of yards after contact. "

Chisum Schmiedeberg, Kittson County Central

Senior, 5-8, 155

College: Uncommitted

Schmiedeberg averaged nearly 10 yards per carry a year ago, rushing for 1,435 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Nine-man state tournament semifinalists. "Chisum is special because he sees the field very well, understands the flow of the game and can read holes, defenders and defenses very well," Bearcats coach Cory Waling said. "He can make people miss and has a gritty style of running that makes him hard to bring down. Put all of that in a small, hard-to-track package, and you have a dangerous running back."

Hudson Vosika, BOLD

Sophomore, 5-9, 185

College: Uncommitted

Vosika is trying to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers, Dawson (2018) and Gavin (2018 and 2019), and lead the Warriors back to the Prep Bowl finals in Class 1A. He lugged the ball 223 times for 1,952 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He also caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for another score. "Hudson has become a patient back who sets up blocks well and really finishes runs," BOLD coach Derek Flann said. "He has added a year of experience and work in the weight room to a lot of natural gifts."