The Twin Cities had its deadliest year in 2021. Every victim had a story.

They were victims of a grim toll: the most annual homicides in the Twin Cities in a generation, perhaps ever.

Some were victims of stabbings or assaults.

They ranged from kindergartners to grandparents, but most were young men.

Who they were

2021 marked one of the most violent years in Twin Cities history, with 135 homicides occuring in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

In St. Paul, 38 people were killed at the hands of another , shattering its previous record of 30. The same year in Minneapolis, 97 people lost their lives to violence, tying a record set in 1995, when the city earned its tag as “Murderapolis.”

But beyond the numbers, they were sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, siblings, colleagues and friends.

For the past six months, the Star Tribune has attempted to tell the stories of those who lost their lives to homicide in Minneapolis and St. Paul in 2021 by reaching out to those who knew them best.

In the memory of the lives they lived, here are their stories.

Click or tap on names below to read their stories.