CORCORAN

SEPT. 21

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a cougar at Old Settlers Road and Horseshoe Trail. The animal was observed entering a cornfield, but the officer was unable to locate it.

EDINA

SEPT. 23

Theft. A fire pit valued at $400 was stolen from the 5800 block of Wooddale Avenue.

FRIDLEY

SEPT. 20

Assault. An officer responded to a report of a gun-pointing incident at University Avenue NE. and 49th Avenue NE. The 29-year-old man with the firearm was arrested for assault.

SEPT. 24

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a man dancing with a gun in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE. It was found he was holding a black hanger.

LAKE ELMO

SEPT. 23

Suspicious activity. Authorities responding to a possible burglary at a home in the 1000 block of Ivory Avenue determined a dog had opened a sliding door and no one had broken in.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF SEPT. 26-OCT. 2

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 20000 block of Kaiser Circle. The suspects were observed entering a garage and rummaging through a vehicle. They attempted to walk away with a table saw but had to leave it because of its weight.

LANDFALL

SEPT. 23

Suspicious activity. Officers found a man claiming a leg injury and requesting an ambulance in the 100 block of Dellwood Square. He had a backpack that contained a cordless saw, a pipe cutting tool and gloves. The man told officers he was a painter and also worked on vehicles. He said a friend dropped him off and was going to pick him up. He claimed to have left his cellphone in the friend's vehicle and couldn't contact him. He was taken to the hospital.

LAUDERDALE

SEPT. 30

Recovered stolen vehicle. Police stopped a vehicle without license plates or a temporary sticker in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Hwy. 280. It was determined to be stolen from Minneapolis. The 40-year-old driver was arrested and booked for motor vehicle theft, driving after revocation and operating an uninsured vehicle.

LEXINGTON

SEPT. 28

Civil dispute. Officers responded to a neighbor dispute at apartments in the 3900 block of Restwood Road. A resident thought the person in the unit below his had their heat set too high, causing his unit to be hot. The officers mediated the situation.

NEW BRIGHTON

SEPT. 28

Theft. The driver's side window was smashed on a vehicle in the 2300 block of Old Hwy. 8 NW. and $4,100 worth of power tools were reportedly taken.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 10

Drugs. A 14-year-old boy was cited for possession of marijuana at Lakefront Park at 5000 Kop Pkwy.

RAMSEY

SEPT. 10

Burglary. An officer responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 7000 block of 139th Avenue NW. Before the officer's arrival, it was reported that it was a family member in the house and no assistance was needed.

RICHFIELD

OCT. 8

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Baymont, 1200 E. 78th St. A 31-year-old woman was arrested for drug possession and obstructing the legal process.

OCT. 10

Property damage. Officers responded to a report of multiple males damaging property at a known drug house in the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue S. One man fled police and was caught. The 36-year-old man was arrested for fleeing a police officer.

SHAKOPEE

SEPT. 28

Drugs. A 44-year-old man was arrested at Mystic Lake Drive and 140th Street for a Dakota County warrant, possession of methamphetamine and providing false information to a police officer.

OCT. 11

Drugs. A 35-year-old man was arrested for cocaine possession and a Dakota County warrant at Vierling Drive and Marschall Road.

