ANDOVER

SEPT. 22

Theft. A trailer and snowmobile were stolen from the yard of a home in the 17600 block of Partridge Street NW.

CHASKA

SEPT. 10

Underage consumption. A 16-year-old boy was cited for underage consumption in the 500 block of Pioneer Trail E.

EAST BETHEL

SEPT. 21

Indecent exposure. Officers responded to a report of man standing outside Sinclair, 23705 Hwy. 65 NE., exposing himself while yelling at customers. The 54-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure.

EDINA

SEPT. 8

Weapon. A 14-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a pistol after being involved in a traffic stop at Wilson and Wind roads.

FOREST LAKE

SEPT. 1

Neighbor dispute. A resident in the area of 6th Street SE. and 11th Avenue SE. reported someone blowing lawn clippings into the road, but he refused to give an address where it was occurring, or identify himself or his address. A deputy checked the area with the information provided, but did not see any violation.

JORDAN

SEPT. 18

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a business in the 200 block of Broadway. A 25-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct.

LAKELAND

SEPT. 1

Suspicious activity. Authorities advised a resident in the 400 block of Quinnell Avenue that a suspicious vehicle they'd reported belonged to someone in the neighborhood. The complainant requested extra patrols in the area to observe possible suspicious behavior from the driver.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF SEPT. 5-11

Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle that was in an open garage in the 16000 block of Interlachen Boulevard.

LAUDERDALE

SEPT. 4

Recovered stolen vehicle. A vehicle that just had its catalytic converter stolen in the 1600 block of Carl Street was also discovered to be stolen from St. Paul. St. Paul police and the owner were advised of the recovery and the vehicle was impounded.

MAPLE PLAIN

SEPT. 7

Drugs. A 47-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving after suspension, after he was stopped for driving around a road closed construction sign at Hwy. 12 and Baker Park Road.

SEPT. 13

Assist public. An officer responded to a report of a resident locking herself out of her house with her 2-year-old child inside the home in the 5000 block of Bryant Street. The officer found a way in through a doggy door and was able to unlock the door.

MINNETRISTA

SEPT. 18

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of donkeys along West Branch Road. The donkeys were returned to their owner.

NEWPORT

SEPT. 4

Animal complaint. Authorities took down a resident's concern about a cat meowing loudly in his apartment complex in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue.

PRIOR LAKE

SEPT. 8

Assault. A 38-year-old man was arrested for assault at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

ST. ANTHONY

SEPT. 6

Theft. Golf clubs valued at $3,000 were stolen from a secure locker at Francis A. Gross Golf Course, 2201 St. Anthony Blvd.

SEPT. 7

Robbery. A man reported his 2006 Toyota Highlander was stolen at gunpoint in the 3800 block of Highcrest Road.

SHAKOPEE

SEPT. 13

Drugs. A 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles and Scott County warrants, at Hwy. 169 and Marystown Road.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.