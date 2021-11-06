HAM LAKE

OCT. 13

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disorderly man who had locked himself in the bathroom at AmericInn, 13440 Hwy. 65 NE. He had broken the sink and was injured from smashing it around. The 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

HUGO

OCT. 3

Suspicious activity. Authorities checked the area but were unable to locate two juveniles reportedly going around Bald Eagle Lake with a harpoon.

INDEPENDENCE

SEPT. 27

Missing person. An officer responded to a missing 4-year-old girl at a home in the 7800 block of Hwy. 12. She was found playing Legos in a closet.

JORDAN

OCT. 11

Fire. Officers responded to a report of juveniles burning leaves in the 300 block of Valley Green Park. It was determined they were making s'mores in a miniature grill with parental supervision.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF OCT. 3-9

Theft. A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2013 Kia Optima were stolen from the garage of a home in the 17000 block of Jackpine Trail. The garage had been left open and the keys left inside the unlocked vehicles.

MAHTOMEDI

OCT. 1

Suspicious person. A man was reported going door to door in the 200 block of Hallam Curve. A deputy located the man, who they were familiar with, and he explained he was depressed about needing money and desperate enough to ask strangers.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 1

Assault. Someone reported parking and getting out of their vehicle in the 600 block of 1st Avenue NW. and then being punched numerous times by an unknown person for reasons also unknown.

OCT. 3

Possession of burglary tools. Police responding to an activated alarm in the 700 block of 7th Street NW. arrested a 31-year-old man for possession of burglary tools.

PLYMOUTH

OCT. 1

Underage consumption. Two 17-year-old girls were cited for underage consumption after they were caught drinking alcohol at a football game at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 11

Drugs. A 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RAMSEY

SEPT. 18

Trespassing. An officer responded to a report of a person playing fetch with a dog at townhouses in the 7300 block of 147th Avenue NW. The caller said the person did not belong there. The officer was unable to locate the person and dog.

SEPT. 22

Missing person. An officer responded to a report of a missing 5-year-old boy from a home on 154th Lane NW. The boy's grandmother said he was gone. The officer checked the interior of the home and found the boy sleeping in a bedroom.

RICHFIELD

OCT. 17

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of person with a gun at an apartment on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue S. A 24-year-old man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

ST. ANTHONY

OCT. 3

Weapon. A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of a pistol without a permit following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of 39th Avenue. A child was in the vehicle. The child was released to his mother.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 12

Assault. A 15-year-old girl was cited for assault at Shakopee High School.

OCT. 13

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a disturbance at 12th Avenue E. and Mystic Lake Boulevard NW. A 37-year-old man was arrested.

