AFTON

APRIL 18

Disorderly conduct. A resident in the 5000 block of Trading Post Trail reported that someone on an off-road vehicle stopped near their driveway, pulled out a sign on their lawn and threw into the yard.

ANDOVER

MAY 10

Theft. A trailer was stolen from a driveway in the 16300 block of Juniper Street NW. The trailer was used in a theft in East Bethel.

GRANT

APRIL 20

Suspicious activity. Authorities received a call about a suspicious backpack at Mahtomedi High School, 8000 75th St., in a room that does not exist. It was learned that surrounding schools were receiving the same call from the same Tennessee area code phone number. It was determined to be a mass computer call and not a credible threat.

HUGO

APRIL 21

Civil matter. A stolen vehicle report in the 6000 block of 150th Street was determined to be an unauthorized use situation. The complainant had given permission to the individual with the vehicle many times previously. They were advised it was a civil matter.

JORDAN

MAY 7

Drunken driving. A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop on Triangle Lane. The officer observed the driver and passenger switch seats. Both of them were intoxicated.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MAY 1-7

Theft. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 16000 block of Kenrick Avenue.

MAHTOMEDI

APRIL 18

Suspicious activity. A sheet of toilet paper in a handwritten envelope with no return address was reported mailed to a home on Hallam Curve. When asked about a possible suspect, the complainant mentioned conflict in his wife's family due to an inheritance issue.

APRIL 24

Suspicious activity. Deputies responding to two males fighting in the 200 block of Hallam Avenue at 1:30 a.m. found them embracing each other and not fighting. They explained they'd been in a foot race and the competition got heated. They agreed to go inside for the night.

MINNETRISTA

APRIL 30

Noise complaint. An officer responded to a noise complaint at a home on County Road 26. People in a hot tub were advised of the noise complaint and agreed to turn down the music.

ORONO

APRIL 27

Driving violation. A 24-year-old man was cited for wireless communications device violation, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer observed him using a cellphone while driving at Casco Point Road and Shoreline Drive.

RAMSEY

APRIL 15

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a raccoon in a yard of a home in the 5500 block of 156th Lane NW. The raccoon ran away from the property.

APRIL 19

Neighbor dispute. A 10-year-old girl reported being threatened by her adult neighbor in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW. The neighbor stated the 10-year-old girl assaulted her kindergartner. They were all advised to have no contact with each other and to seek restraining orders.

ST. ANTHONY

APRIL 28

Theft. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 2700 block of Kenzie Terrace. The theft was caught on video and further investigation was pending.

SHAKOPEE

MAY 6

Property damage. A 17-year-old girl was arrested for property damage on Roundhouse Street.

Underage consumption. A 17-year-old girl was cited for underage consumption of alcohol at Pizza Ranch, 1266 Vierling Dr.

VICTORIA

APRIL 26

Violence threats. A 14-year-old boy was arrested for felony threats of violence in the 8100 block of Kochia Lane.

WATERTOWN

APRIL 28

Terroristic threats. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for felony terroristic threats in the 1000 block of Hwy. 25 NW.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.