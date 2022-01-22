CENTERVILLE

DEC. 10

Water rescue. Officers responded to a report of a male who fell through the ice on Peltier Lake. The 31-year-old man was rescued.

COLUMBUS

DEC. 25

Theft. A 2004 Saturn Vue was stolen from a property in the 17000 block of Depaul Street NE. The keys were inside the vehicle.

EDINA

DEC. 6

Theft. A sword was stolen from the 300 block of Harrison Avenue.

DEC. 12

Theft. A 29-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics following a traffic stop at Southdale Center.

GRANT

DEC. 8

Suspicious activity. The driver of a van was reported moving boxes and packages from a UPS truck into his vehicle in the 6000 block of Inwood Court. The UPS driver confirmed the van was with him.

HAM LAKE

DEC. 19

Theft. An ATV was stolen from a garage in the 3400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE. The garage service door had been forced open.

JORDAN

DEC. 10

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at Valley Green Park. The caller said an unknown male was knocking on their door. Officers located the man, who said he was looking to shovel driveways for money.

LAUDERDALE

DEC. 15

Theft. After damaging approximately six vehicle ignitions at the Boyer Ford parking lot, 2500 Broadway St., suspects stole an Amazon delivery van from the lot. The van was recovered the next morning near where it was taken.

DEC. 23

Theft. A 43-year-old man was identified on security footage stealing packages from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Carl Street. He was mailed a citation for theft.

MAPLE GROVE

DEC. 4

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a bat in a house in the 7000 block of Polaris Lane N. The officer was able to catch the bat and released it into a nearby wooded area.

MOUND

DEC. 31

Suspicious vehicle. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle circling the block in the 2000 block of Grandview Boulevard. It turned out to be a newspaper delivery person.

NEW BRIGHTON

DEC. 12

Theft. A restaurant in the 600 block of County Road D reported an unknown person or persons consumed $76 of food and beverages and left without paying.

DEC. 13

Burglary. A resident in the 600 block of Driftwood Court reported someone stole their vehicle by driving it through the garage door. The vehicle was discovered disabled a short distance away.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 8

Theft. A 66-year-old woman was cited for theft and disorderly conduct at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

ST. ANTHONY

DEC. 2

Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle at 30th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The handgun was found inside a lunch box in the vehicle.

SCANDIA

DEC. 7

Deer tag. A deputy issued a deer tag to a man whose son had hit and killed a deer with a vehicle in the area of 240th Street and Morgan Avenue.

DEC. 11

Snowmobile complaint. A deputy responding to a report of snowmobiles being driven on the sidewalk in downtown Scandia advised patrons at Meister's Bar and Grill to stay off the sidewalk.

SHAKOPEE

DEC. 9

Drugs. A 41-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, possession of hypodermic needles, false information to police, introducing contraband into the jail and a Scott County warrant, at Old Carriage Court and Old Carriage Road.

DEC. 13

Drugs. A 35-year-old woman was arrested for possession of cocaine, introducing contraband into the jail and a Washington County warrant, at Speedway, 1195 Canterbury Road.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.