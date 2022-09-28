Twin Cities Marathon still running at 40

Sally Brent of Sioux City, Iowa, was the first woman across finish line in October, 1982. Stormi Greener, Star Tribune The only pursuers in sight of Allan Zachariasen were on bicycles as he passed the St. Paul Cathedral and headed for the finish less in October, 1983. John Croft, Star Tribune Runners pass the Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture during the 2000 Twin Cities Marathon. Jane Hwang, Star Tribune Runners are a blur during the 2013 Twin Cities Marathon. Brian Peterson, Star Tribune Elizabeth Skinner claps as her children, Erik 6, and Amanda, 10, cheer for runners as they cross the finish line in 1995. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Runners begin the 1995 Twin Cities Marathon. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune The elite runners set their watches at the start of the Twin Cities Marathon in 2009. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Spike, a curious West Highland White Terrier owned by Mark and Sherri Ginther, checks out all the sights and sounds along Lyndale Ave. during the 2006 race. Jim Gehrz, Star Tribune After finishing the Marathon in 1990, J.C. Hoffman, of Wayzata quenched his thirst with water, not the beer that was his incentive during the run. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune The fluids for the elite runners are lined up on tables near Mile 19 of the 2005 race. Joey McLeister, Star Tribune Volunteer Dan Whelan crushes left over water cups when the 7 miles water stop shut down during 2000 Twin Cities Marathon. Kelly Guenther, Star Tribune Dennis Simonaitis pumps his fist after finishing 12th in the 2004 Twin Cities Marathon. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Medals during the 2015 race. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune 2005 Twin Cities Marathon finisher medals. Bruce Bisping, Star Tribune Runners left the starting line of the Twin Cities Marathon 2016. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Alan Page played “Whistle While You Work” over and over for Twin Cities Marathon runners near his Minneapolis home in 2005. Joey McLeister, Star Tribune Wheelchair racers head up Douglas Avenue near the 2.5 mile mark in 2010. David Joles, Star Tribune Runners keep pace along Minnehaha Parkway near Nicollet Ave. in 1996. Brian Peterson, Star Tribune Tony Possehl and Bart Bardwell approached the finish line in 1987. Richard Sennott, Star Tribune Wheelchair winner Saul Mendoza hits the tape at the finish line in 1996. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune Esther Erb crossed the finish line to win the women’s 2014 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune Exhausted winner Alan Zachariasen, of Denmark, stood on the victory stand in St. Paul after the 1982 race. Stormi Greener, Star Tribune © 2022 Star Tribune