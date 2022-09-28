Twin Cities Marathon still running at 40

1982: Sally Brent of Sioux City, Iowa, was the first woman across the finish line. Stormi Greener, Star Tribune 1983: The only pursuers in sight of Allan Zachariasen were on bicycles as he passed the St. Paul Cathedral and headed for the finish line. John Croft, Star Tribune 2000: Runners passed the Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture. Jane Hwang, Star Tribune Runners were a blur during the 2013 Twin Cities Marathon. Brian Peterson, Star Tribune 1995: Elizabeth Skinner clapped as her children, Erik 6, and Amanda, 10, cheered for runners as they cross the finish line. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune 1995: The start always is a crush of humanity. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune 2009: The elite runners set their watches at the start before the gun. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune 2006: Spike, a curious West Highland White Terrier owned by Mark and Sherri Ginther, checked out all the sights and sounds along Lyndale Avenue Jim Gehrz, Star Tribune 1990: After finishing the marathon, J.C. Hoffman of Wayzata quenched his thirst with water, not the beer that was his incentive during the run. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune 2005: The fluids for the elite runners were lined up on tables near Mile 19. Joey McLeister, Star Tribune 2000: Volunteer Dan Whelan crushed left over water cups after the water stop at Mile 7 closed. Kelly Guenther, Star Tribune 2004: Dennis Simonaitis was pumped after finishing 12th in the marathon. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune 2015: Finishing medals await their runners. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune 2005: A medal to mark the marathon. Bruce Bisping, Star Tribune 2016: Runners left the start line. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune 2005: Former Viking and state Supreme Court justic Alan Page played “Whistle While You Work” over and over for marathoners near his home in Minneapolis. Joey McLeister, Star Tribune 2010: Wheelchair racers headed up Douglas Avenue near the 2 1/2-mile mark. David Joles, Star Tribune 1996: Runners kept pace along Minnehaha Parkway near Nicollet Avenue. Brian Peterson, Star Tribune 1987: Tony Possehl and Bart Bardwell approached the finish. Richard Sennott, Star Tribune 1996: Wheelchair winner Saul Mendoza hit the tape. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune 2014: Esther Erb was the first woman in at the marathon. Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune 1982: Looking exhausted, winner Alan Zachariasen of Denmark stood on the victory stand in St. Paul. Stormi Greener, Star Tribune © 2022 Star Tribune