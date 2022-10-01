Tap the bookmark to save this article.

SUNDAY'S TWIN CITIES MARATHON and TC 10 MILE

Start times: The 10-mile starts at 7 a.m. and the marathon at 8 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. That means the first 10-milers will finish at the Capitol before the marathoners start. The first marathoners arrive at the Capitol a little after 10.

You can watch in person, or: The races will be live-streamed on www.kare11.com/marathon.

Forecast: Good news, runners: A cool, dry morning in the 50s with partial sun.

And here are 7 story lines to know: