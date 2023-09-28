The TC 10 Mile gear drop change, how to track runners in real time, elites to watch, the best viewing spots and more.

With laces checked, bodies rested and bibs adjusted, about 8,000 runners will take on the 26.2 miles from Minneapolis to St. Paul this Sunday in the 42nd running of the Twin Cities Marathon.

Unseasonably warm weather notwithstanding, Sunday's marathon and popular TC 10 Mile and other race weekend events signal autumn in the metro and Minnesota like few other public events. As many as 25,000 runners all told will be in the embrace of tens of thousands of spectators out in enthusiastic force to get them to their respective finish lines.

As for the marathon, there will be live music at strategic spots, artwork-in-real-time installations and "cheer squads" as added fuel — all areas that Twin Cities in Motion (TCM), the marathon organizer, takes as seriously as the fine details of logistics like starting corrals and gear drops.

TCM president Dean Orton said the emphasis remains on experience over clock time while coming up with races that appeal to a spectrum of runners and their supporters.

"The more we can understand the passions and the reasons people who are out there challenge themselves, it is inspirational [for our work]," he said.

What time do the races start Sunday?

TC 10 Mile

6:55 a.m.: Professionals start

7 a.m.: General start

Marathon

7:58 a.m.: Wheelers start

8 a.m.: General start

What is the weather forecast?

Sunday morning has a slight chance of rain. Saturday's overnight low is in the high 60s. Otherwise, the National Weather Service says Sunday will feel like August: highs will be in the low to mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies and a dew point of 63 degrees. TCM has alerted all participants to take precautions, like staying well-hydrated, because of the warmth. It is operating all the races under red-flag conditions, meaning "extreme caution, with potentially dangerous conditions."

What are some popular spots to watch marathoners?

TCM recommends these locations:

Mile 2 area: along Douglas Avenue. Former Minnesota state Supreme Court Justice (and Vikings great) Alan Page has become an institution for his support, too, delivered by sousaphone. TCM has organized about 40 cheer zones as part of a Cheer Challenge to honor Page and his late wife, Diane, for their longtime marathon backing.

along Douglas Avenue. Former Minnesota state Supreme Court Justice (and Vikings great) Alan Page has become an institution for his support, too, delivered by sousaphone. TCM has organized about 40 cheer zones as part of a Cheer Challenge to honor Page and his late wife, Diane, for their longtime marathon backing. Miles 4 and 5: The West Bde Maka Ska Parkway between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska.

The West Bde Maka Ska Parkway between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska. Miles 12 to 14: Runners need the cheers as they approach the half-marathon just off Cedar Avenue and along the eastern shoreline of Lake Nokomis.

Runners need the cheers as they approach the half-marathon just off Cedar Avenue and along the eastern shoreline of Lake Nokomis. Miles 15 to 21: The West and East river parkways bracketing the Mississippi River.

The West and East river parkways bracketing the Mississippi River. Mile 22 to the finish line at the Capitol: Summit Avenue is an especially good time and place to cheer runners digging deep to get it in, but be mindful of access and others looking to spectate.

How can I best follow runners' progress online?

During: Ahead of the race, download the TCM app, for Apple and Android, and search for runners (marathon and TC 10) to track live. There also are weekend schedules, course maps and a selfie filter to share race day photos.

Ahead of the race, download the TCM app, for Apple and Android, and search for runners (marathon and TC 10) to track live. There also are weekend schedules, course maps and a selfie filter to share race day photos. After: Go online to search results (find by person or by event) at MTECResults.com.

How else can I follow along?

KARE 11 is live-streaming both Sunday races at kare11.com/marathon, on its app (including its new KARE 11+ app for Roku and Fire TV) and on its YouTube channel.

What's new this year? What is worth knowing?

Gear bag drop-off change: TC 10 Mile runners can't drop bags at the start on race morning. TCM lost its transportation partner for the race, and 10-milers must drop their bags ahead of time at the Health & Fitness Expo at the RiverCentre St. Paul. Marathoners still can drop a bag at the start line Sunday for transport to the finish line.

TC 10 Mile runners can't drop bags at the start on race morning. TCM lost its transportation partner for the race, and 10-milers must drop their bags ahead of time at the Health & Fitness Expo at the RiverCentre St. Paul. Marathoners still can drop a bag at the start line Sunday for transport to the finish line. Video-cheer: Run supporters can upload a video to a Cheer Channel that will broadcast as their participant crosses in front of a big screen at the 30-kilometer mark (Mile 18.6). Submissions must be uploaded by 9 p.m. Friday.

Run supporters can upload a video to a Cheer Channel that will broadcast as their participant crosses in front of a big screen at the 30-kilometer mark (Mile 18.6). Submissions must be uploaded by 9 p.m. Friday. More live art: There are more live art exhibitions this year. Community artists will work on massive canvases during the marathon "to capture the soul of the event," according to TCM, and will also be present Saturday at the Capitol during the family events. Some of the locations, besides the expo, start and finish line areas, are Bde Maka Ska Parkway at the Xerxes Ave. intersection; Minnehaha Park near Godfrey Circle; and Summit Avenue at the Syndicate St. intersection.

There are more live art exhibitions this year. Community artists will work on massive canvases during the marathon "to capture the soul of the event," according to TCM, and will also be present Saturday at the Capitol during the family events. Some of the locations, besides the expo, start and finish line areas, are Bde Maka Ska Parkway at the Xerxes Ave. intersection; Minnehaha Park near Godfrey Circle; and Summit Avenue at the Syndicate St. intersection. Planting trees: TCM has partnered with the Department of Natural Resources and the Future Forest Fund to plant one tree on state public lands for every participant in the marathon weekend races, from Saturday's Diaper Dash to the headliner Sunday from Minneapolis to St. Paul. Orton said the emphasis fits with marathon's description as "The Most Beautiful Urban Marathon in America" — to help sustain the beauty in outstate Minnesota, too.

Who are some runners to watch in the marathon and TC 10?