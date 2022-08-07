When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that."

But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.

Peck did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Edina Police detective Joel Moore received a report in June 2021 with evidence that Peck voted twice.

Moore found that Peck applied for an absentee ballot Sept. 13 and it was issued two weeks later. He allegedly voted absentee Sept. 27 with a Minneapolis address in the 1800 block of Lasalle Avenue— despite his state ID listing an Edina address on Sunnyside Road.

On Nov. 3, Peck registered to vote a second time and cast his ballot under the Sunnyside Road address. He showed his passport and mailed bill to the Sunnyside Road residence as his proof of address.

The day after Moore was tipped about Peck, the detective called Peck, and in a recorded conversation, Peck admitted to voting in Edina. When Moore mentioned that Peck also voted absentee from the Minneapolis address, Peck apologized and admitted to living on Lasalle Avenue and using his parents' Edina address to vote in person.

"[Peck] admitted he understand he could only vote once in an election," the criminal complaint reads.

The maximum penalty for the felony offenses include a five-year sentence and/or a $10,000 fine.

Peck's first court appearance is Aug. 25.