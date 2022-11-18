Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One of two Twin Cities men charged with murder has admitted to shooting a 28-year-old man in downtown Rochester last year during a fight following a dice game.

Derrick T. Days, 29, of South St. Paul, agreed to plead guilty Thursday in Olmsted County District Court to second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the 2021 killing of Todd L. Banks Jr., of Rochester.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for Days to receive a sentence of no more than 35 1⁄ 2 years. He remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

An accomplice, Nautica D. Cox, 23, of Minneapolis, remains jailed on charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a gun. Cox's next court date is Dec. 1.

Both defendants have multiple felony convictions in Minnesota — Days for burglary and illegal possession of a gun and Cox for assault, robbery and illegal gun possession.

According to the criminal complaints:

A police officer on patrol shortly before 2:30 a.m. on June 6, 2021, saw Cox shooting toward people at SW. 1st Avenue and 3rd Street. He saw Cox duck into a nearby alley behind what was once Dooley's Pub and discovered a handgun in the immediate vicinity.

Police found Banks at the intersection. He was put in an ambulance and soon declared dead of at least five gunshot wounds.

A police review of various downtown surveillance video showed people playing dice at the intersection where the shooting occurred. The video revealed Banks and a 26-year-old man fighting on the ground. According to the video, Days moved the 26-year-old man aside and shot Banks multiple times.

Cox was arrested at the scene, while Days was arrested elsewhere in Rochester that same morning.