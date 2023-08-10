Inflation grew just 1% in the Twin Cities in the past year as expenses — from housing to food to gas and utilities — have cooled more quickly here than nationwide.

It was the lowest year-over-year change the region has seen in three years. Across the country, the consumer price index climbed 3.2% in the past year, according to new U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data though July.

The Twin Cities' low inflation rate over the past year continues to stand out from other metro areas.

"We're still well below any of our peers," Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, said of the annual data. "I don't see anything in these numbers that looks like it's going to usurp our position as the lowest inflation metro area in the country anytime soon."

However, inflation in the Twin Cities in the past couple months has been middle of the pack compared to other metros, he said.

Minnesota's low consumer price index figure is due, in large part, to housing inflation here falling more quickly than many other places, he said. The Twin Cities saw housing prices rise 2.3% in the past year compared to 6.2% nationally.

"We built so much multifamily housing, it allowed rental prices to come down here a little quicker," Schipper said.

Energy prices in the Twin Cities fell 16.7% from last year. Gasoline and natural gas costs both plummeted. Those prices fell nationwide, but the annual drop has been sharper in the Twin Cities.

However, energy costs have been ticking upward the past couple months, with gas and other prices on the rise.

Shoppers here are continuing to see higher prices in the grocery aisles. But they aren't facing the dramatic inflation in food prices they saw last year. In the past year, food prices were up 3.5%, with the price tag rising far more for people dining out than those purchasing food to consume at home.

Dairy-related products stood out among the grocery categories the Bureau of Labor Statistics highlighted. Those items saw a 8.3% price drop in the Twin Cities in the past year, compared to 1.3% growth nationally.

The latest grocery data follows a forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that showed grocery prices might fall, or at least see slower price growth, next year.

For economists, core inflation — which does not include volatile food and energy prices — is a key number to watch. Since last July, it was up 2.4% in the Twin Cities and 4.7% across the U.S. However, that growth appears to have moderated recently and only rose 0.2% nationally in the past month.