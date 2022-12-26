Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

No. 1 Hopkins and No. 8 Minnetonka are at different junctures when it comes to depth. Injury makes it evident.

The Class 4A defending champion Royals (6-0) keep trucking along with senior forward and Michigan recruit Taylor Woodson sidelined while the Skippers (5-2) could use another scoring option with junior guard Tori McKinney out.

No. 7 East Ridge (8-2) beat Minnetonka 66-54 despite sophomore guard Aaliyah Crump's 33 points. She has scored at least 30 points in four of the Skippers' past five games. East Ridge has four players averaging in double figures.

Unranked Rosemount (5-0) and Lakeville South (7-0) remain unbeaten heading into the holiday tournaments. The Irish will face East Ridge on Thursday.

This week's marquee matchup

Eden Prairie vs. Chaska at Park Center, 4:15 p.m. Thursday

No. 4 Eden Prairie (7-1) and No. 5 Chaska (6-1) clash on the second day of the Park Center tournament. The losses in each case have been to teams ranked ahead of them.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Hopkins (6-0)

2. St. Michael-Albertville (6-0)

3. Becker (3A) (4-0)

4. Eden Prairie (7-1)

5. Chaska (6-1)

6. Wayzata (7-1)

7. East Ridge (8-2)

8. Minnetonka (5-2)

9. Maple Grove (5-3)

10. Lakeville North (5-2)