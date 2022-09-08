Marcus Harris isn't a teacher. He is a football coach, in his first season at Breck.

He figures he's educating every day.

"I am always in teaching mode," Harris said. "Coaching is where I get to teach. I love teaching. I have always wanted to be an influence in some way as a teacher."

His influence is on the rise now that he's a head coach after 14 seasons as an assistant, and he's part of a big crowd. He and a dozen others have just begun their first seasons as head football coach at Twin Cities schools.

"Wow. A lot of new coaches," Harris said.

Let's meet the whole lot:

Brad Beeskow at Forest Lake; Andre Creighton at St. Paul Harding/Humboldt; Dave Frisell at Belle Plaine; Justin McDonald at North St. Paul; Jake Norby at New Prague; Sean Peterson at Delano; Ernest Sutton at Minneapolis South; Samuel Thompson at St. Agnes; Trevor Tolly at Hopkins; Pete Usset at Apple Valley; Steve Walsh at Cretin-Derham Hall; and Ryan Wood at Academy Force.

Tearing it down

Tolly is on the next step of a journey that had him coaching college defensive linemen at Wisconsin-River Falls before taking the Hopkins post.

"We are tearing down the foundation, changing things up," said Tolly, a native of Charleston, S.C. "I have always wanted to build a program. I want to take it to new heights."

The Royals are coming off an 0-9 season in which they scored only 41 points. They were defeated by Prior Lake 43-0 in their season opener.

"I was interested in Hopkins because it has a lot of great athletes," Tolly said. "There is a lot of talent here."

Hopkins, which competes in Class 6A, hasn't won a playoff game since 2016, when it beat Farmington 21-14.

"Class 6A is the football powerhouse of the state," Tolly said. "Nothing is going to be easy."

He is all about the "process over the product."

"I will get on guys because I expect a lot out of them," Tolly said. "If I get on a player, it's because I believe in them. I probably expect more out of each player than they expect out of themselves."

No time for the past

Beeskow is at the helm of a program whose victories have been few and far between. Forest Lake is 14-81 over the past 11 years, including four consecutive 0-9 seasons.

"I don't care about past records," Beeskow said. "Our first objective is to teach the kids and talk to them about what it takes to win."

His players obviously listened. The Rangers knocked off St. Michael-Albertville, then No. 7 in the Metro Top 10, 35-20 in their season opener. That came one year after the Knights defeated the Rangers 42-6.

"They were excited, and so was everybody in town," Beeskow said. "The environment was amazing."

Beeskow strives to bring enthusiasm to the program.

"I am very proud to be at Forest Lake," he said. "I have a passion for the game and I'm full of energy. I want our energy focused on positivity."

A graduate of Andover, he knew what he was going to do offensively, having served as Holy Angels' offensive coordinator the previous three seasons. Defense was a different matter.

"I had an idea what we wanted to do defensively," Beeskow said. "I need to find somebody to run our defense first of all."

Offense and defense both sufficed in the season opener.

"Our first game couldn't have gone better, but at the same time we have a lot to work on," Beeskow said. "We want the kids to keep building confidence and believe in our system. We aren't building the program just for this year. We are building it for the long run."

A numbers game

New coaches tend to inherit struggling programs with low participation numbers. Harris is in that group.

"We took 24 kids to our first game, and that is not a lot," Harris said of the Class 3A school. "Our best 11 have to be on the field, and you are going to play both ways. I believe in playing kids in to be challenged as well as have success."

He sees a brighter future for the Mustangs, who have only seven seniors on the roster. He has 23 juniors and sophomores.

"Those are big classes for us," Harris said. "I don't want to be in a position to put a kid in who isn't ready. I want them to be able to contribute."

That brings Harris back to educating. He packs experience and success behind the lessons he teaches. A Brooklyn Center graduate, he was a wide receiver at the University of Wyoming, winning the 1996 Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top player at the position.

"These young men are not out on the field trying to make mistakes," Harris said. "They are trying hard and doing their best. We're trying to teach them and help them learn. At the end of the day, I am trying to make better young men."

How the new coaches have fared

Brad Beeskow, Forest Lake: (W) St. Michael-Albertville, 35-20; Thursday at Anoka

Andre Creighton, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt: (W) St. Paul Como Park, 39-6

Dave Frisell, Belle Plaine: (W) Sibley East, 27-8

Marcus Harris, Breck: (W) Academy Force, 47-18

Justin McDonald, North St. Paul: (L) Mound Westonka, 65-12

Jake Norby, New Prague: (W) Rochester Century, 23-21

Sean Peterson, Delano: (W) Chisago Lakes, 27-6; (L) Rocori, 35-7

Ernest Sutton, Minneapolis South: (W) Columbia Heights, 12-7

Samuel Thompson, St. Agnes: (L) Spectrum, 44-30

Trevor Tolly, Hopkins: (L) Prior Lake, 43-0

Pete Usset, Apple Valley: (L) Mahtomedi, 36-6

Steve Walsh, Cretin-Derham Hall: (L) Spring Lake Park, 42-17

Ryan Wood, Academy Force: (L) Breck, 47-18