Brit's Pub opened its doors at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and general manager Shane Higgins encountered an England fan and a USA fan among the first patrons in line.

"I let the England fan in first," Higgins joked.

By 7 a.m. about 100 fans were seated for the match between England and Iran in group play of the World Cup.

The world's largest sporting event — an estimated 5 billion people worldwide will tune in over the next few weeks — is back. And the local soccer cognoscenti has been activated. Bars and restaurants throughout the Twin Cities are prepared to open at odd hours — the Black Hart of Saint Paul will show some matches that will begin at 4 a.m. — because the event is being held in Qatar.

Qatar has no business hosting this event. Organizers greased the palms of FIFA officials to land the tournament, committed human rights violations while building new stadiums and continues to suppress freedom of expression. More will be said about this in future columns.

On Monday, I hit three different bars — Brit's, The Black Hart and the Pillbox Tavern — to check out viewing parties and feel the Twins Cities' pulse for World Cup fever.

Brit's is the prominent soccer viewing location in the area, with the ability to host hundreds of fans on three different levels of its property. A trip to Brit's to watch soccer teaches you how popular the event is and how proud folks are of their homelands.

On Monday, the English accents bounced off the walls as Jude Bellingham's header opened the scoring in the 35th minute. When Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 eight minutes later — on the way to a 6-2 rout — someone yelled, "It's coming home!" As in, the English are bringing the cup back to the birthplace of the game. Someone yells this every four years at Brit's, and every four years England spectacularly crashes out of the tournament.

"That was probably me yelling that it's coming home," Higgins said with a laugh.

The intensity at Brit's will hit critical mass on Friday when Team USA faces Mother England in group play. Brit's already is sold out for the event.

It was onto the Black Hart, where quite a scene awaited. An hour before USA's game against Wales, the parking lot was full and it was standing room only inside where some hard-core USA fans gathered. The group included members of the Dark Clouds supporters group always present at Loons games.

There was a back room with sound turned down for those working remotely.

Fans wore an array of USA gear, including a couple of fellas who dressed in what looked like footie pajamas of the USA flag.

Bill McGuire — a soccer fan and consultant from northeast Minneapolis, not the Loons owner — sat at a table and proudly pulled up his USA jersey to reveal a Netherlands T-shirt underneath. The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 before the USA-Wales match.

"I have one grandmother whose family is from there," McGuire said. "The other grandparents are from Ireland, and Ireland is never going to get into the World Cup."

The United States played like bosses in the first half, dominating possession and keeping Wales on its back foot. When Tim Weah slotted home a pass from Christian Pulisic in the 36th minute, the Black Hart crowd — men, women and children — rose to their feet for "USA!" chants. The lads looked on their way to a win and three big points.

Something happened while I left Black Hart and looked for a parking spot in downtown St. Paul near Pillbox. Wales made halftime changes and turned the tables on Team USA, who still had chances to score a second goal. Walker Zimmerman, who played in the MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field this summer, fouled Wales legend Gareth Bale in the box, and a penalty kick was awarded. Wales accepted the Bale-out, and he tied the game.

There were about 50 people at Pillbox, lamenting the United States' missed opportunities in the second half and the ramifications of blowing two points. We'll know more about this team Friday when it plays England.

What we do know for now: There is World Cup fever to be found in the Twin Cities.