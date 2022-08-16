Nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth-Superior area have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after failing to reach a contract agreement during five months of negotiations.

The vote would authorize up to 15,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association to walk off the job after giving their employers a 10-day notice. Should that happen, it would be one of the largest nurse strikes in U.S. history, and would mark the first time nurses in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports took such an action together in contract negotiations.

The association plans to discuss the results of the vote during a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"Hospital executives with million-dollar salaries have created a crisis of retention and care in our healthcare system, as more nurses are leaving the bedside, putting quality patient care at risk," said Mary C. Turner, a nurse at North Memorial Health Hospital and president president of the Minnesota Nurses Association. "Nurses do not take this decision lightly, but we are determined to take a stand at the bargaining table, and on the sidewalk if necessary, to put patients before profits in our hospitals."

The association is asking for better wages and plans to address short-staffing, retention and patient care.

Nurses have been working since March to reach a deal and have been working without a contract for the past few months, the association said. Earlier this month, union members held a "No Confidence" vote for hospital executives across the state. Nurses have also held informational pickets at 15 hospitals throughout the state in June.

"Corporate healthcare policies in our hospitals have left nurses understaffed and overworked, while patients are overcharged, local hospitals and services are closed, and executives take home million-dollar paychecks," said Chris Rubesch, RN at Essentia in Duluth and First Vice President of the Minnesota Nurses Association. "We are determined to fight for fair contracts so nurses can stay at the bedside to provide the quality care our patients deserve."