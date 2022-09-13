A strike at 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals extended into a second day on Tuesday, as inpatient nurses hoped to leverage pro-union sentiment after the COVID-19 pandemic into better pay and staffing.

While the Minnesota Nurses Association has sought improved staffing levels for years, union president Mary Turner said they are critically needed after a pandemic that drove nurses out of hospital care. Pay boosts are only part of the solution, said Turner, a nurse at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

"If all we cared about was money, we'd all be traveling right now," she said, alluding to the temps who bolstered staffing during the pandemic and assumed inpatient care during the strike. "Because during the pandemic, as a COVID ICU nurse at North, I sat next to nurses who made $300 an hour. Believe you me, we don't make no $300 an hour ... It's not just about that."

Hospitals under the strike in the Twin Cities include several in the Allina, Children's and Fairview systems along with HealthPartners' Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and North Memorial. St. Luke's and Essentia hospitals in the Duluth area also were part of the labor action that put as many as 15,000 nurses on picket lines from 7 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Monday's transition — with thousands of travel nurses taking over inpatient care at the affected hospitals — had some bumps. Nurses at Fairview hospital were supposed to provide written transition plans about their patients and leave, but found themselves face to face Monday morning with their strike replacements. Nurses in the St. Luke's ICU remained past their shifts when replacements were delayed.

Hospitals reported manageable patient care levels on Monday, asking for "patience" as a result of any delays but urging people to seek emergency care from them as usual.

"We are fully staffed and extremely pleased with the quality of the replacement RNs," said a statement from St. Luke's. "We are not on divert for medical patients and have accepted every patient from the region who needs our care."

The strike involves one major adult trauma center in the Twin Cities at North, but not the other two at HCMC in Minneapolis and Regions Hospital in St. Paul. HCMC in a statement said the first day of the strike produced no spike in patients, but that the hospital is "closely monitoring volumes and working actively to move people to the right level of care."

MNA nurses voted for the three-day strike after weeks of negotiations failed to produce a deal on their overdue contract. Proposals around the shared goal of improved nurse retention remain at issue, and the two sides remain far apart on wage proposals.

The union had sought wage increases of about 30% over three years to create incentives for staying on the job while hospitals offered raises amid their own financial limitations of more than 10% over three years.

"The union … held fast to wage demands that were unrealistic, unreasonable and unaffordable," said a statement from Twin Cities hospital systems other than Allina, which handles its strike communications separately.

First-year nurses with baccalaureate degrees are making about $36 per hour at Twin Cities hospitals, while those with 10 years of experience are making around $51.

The transition at the end of the strike Thursday could involve continued use of the replacement nurses, hired under five-day contracts at double or more the usual wages, while the regular nurses are phased back into their scheduled shifts.

The union and hospitals have filed opposing claims with the National Labor Relations Board about whether the strike is legitimately based on unfair labor practices by the hospitals. The distinction matters for several reasons, including that nurses returning from such strikes are owed back pay if the hospitals delay their restarts at work.

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to visit picketing nurses on Tuesday, a day after tweeting that they "deserve to be safe on the job and get paid fairly."

State leaders have influenced prior strikes, including the 2016 walkout by 4,800 Allina nurses over health benefits. Then-Gov. Mark Dayton invited the two sides to the governor's residence and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith brokered mediated talks that led to compromise.