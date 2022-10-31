An allegedly intoxicated woman driving the wrong way on the interstate near Hudson, Wis., killed a Twin Cities motorist in a crash, officials said.

The collision occurred about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 94, roughly four miles east of the Minnesota border, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The motorist in jail, 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil, of Alexandria, is being held on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. Pospisil, who court records show also has an address in Hudson, could be charged as soon as Monday. This is the second time in less than two years that Pospisil has been accused of causing a crash while under the influence of alcohol.

The patrol identified the driver who died as Mark D. Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale. Filbrandt, a guitarist for the death metal band Gorrified, was driving back from performing at a show Saturday in Menomonie, Wis., the group posted on its Facebook page.

"We are very heartbroken to tell everyone the tragic news that our brother and guitarist Mark passed away," the band's notice read.

Greg Filbrandt also noted the crash on Facebook and added, "He had been clean for over 3 years. He was living his dream playing guitar in Gorrified."

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:

Pospisil was driving her car east in the westbound lanes of I-94, when she hit Filbrandt's SUV as he drove toward Minnesota.

"The trooper observed obvious signs of impairment" in Pospisil, a statement from the patrol read. "Standardized field sobriety tests showed [Pospisil] was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated."

Pospisil suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was taken to Hudson Hospital for testing of her blood for its alcohol content and then booked into jail. Blood alcohol content test results have yet to be disclosed.

At the time of Sunday's collision, Pospisil was on probation stemming from her slightly injuring two people in another vehicle when she hit them from behind on Jan. 13, 2021, near Alexandria in Brandon, Minn. Her blood alcohol content after the crash was measured by law enforcement at 0.296%, more than 3 1⁄ 2 times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

She pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation, a gross misdemeanor. Douglas County District Judge Timothy Churchwell set aside a one-year jail sentence and put her on unsupervised probation for three years.