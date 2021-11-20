DENMARK TOWNSHIP

OCT. 7

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 15000 block of 80th Street reported hearing an explosion to the east of her home. It was determined a nearby gravel pit was using dynamite and that flyers had been sent out to notify residents.

EAST BETHEL

NOV. 7

Vandalism. Oil was thrown on a driveway in the 21800 block of Tyler Street NE.

LAKE ELMO

OCT. 18

Dumping complaint. Approximately 20 mattresses were located in ditches in the 10000 block of Stillwater Lane near the entrance of Sunfish Lake Park. Public Works was notified to pick up the mattresses.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF OCT. 17-23

Theft. Avionic electronics, valued at $45,000, were stolen from locked planes on the tarmac in the 8000 block of 220th Street W.

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a family disturbance at a home at Exira Avenue and Country View Trail. Two individuals got into a physical altercation over the damaging of a pack of cigarettes. They were separated for the evening.

LAUDERDALE

OCT. 18

Dumping complaint. The manager of an apartment building in the 1600 block of Eustis Street reported seeing a vehicle pull up and dump two pieces of furniture in the grass. He took photos of the vehicle. The case is pending.

MAPLEWOOD

OCT. 20

Theft. A security camera was reported stolen near a garage in the 1900 block of County Road D. A suspect who was captured on video later returned to the area, admitted to taking the camera and was cited for theft.

MEDINA

OCT. 6

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a loose llama at Tamarack Drive and Navajo Road. The llama was successfully caught and put back in the fenced area.

MINNETRISTA

OCT. 10

Animal complaint. A resident on Kingswood Road reported needing assistance getting her donkeys back in their pen.

OCT. 15

Underage consumption. A 17-year-old girl was cited for underage consumption at a football game at Mound Westonka High School, 5905 Sunnyfield Rd. E.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 19

Drunken driving. A 24-year-old man was arrested for carrying a handgun without a permit and drunk driving after his vehicle was stopped for violations in the area of Silver Lake and Rice Creek roads.

OAK GROVE

NOV. 7

Drunken driving. An officer responded to a call from a woman who said her vehicle was damaged after hitting a curb in the 3300 block of Viking Boulevard NW. The officer observed damaged signs, grass, trees and a mailbox as well as damage to the woman's vehicle. She failed field sobriety tests and had .11 breath test result. The 78-year-old woman was arrested for drunk driving.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 20

Theft. A 39-year-old man was cited for theft at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. He stole $300 and $200 was returned to the victim.

RICHFIELD

NOV. 7

Theft. A tip jar was stolen from Pizza Luce, 800 66th St. W.

ST. ANTHONY

OCT. 16

Theft. Cash was stolen overnight from the petty cash bin at The Unofficial, 3701 Stinson Blvd. There were no signs of forced entry.

SCANDIA

OCT. 16

Neighbor dispute. A resident in the 18000 block of Maxwell Avenue complained about a neighbor blowing leaves onto his property. He informed authorities he was building a fence to prevent this, but was concerned the neighbor might tamper with it. He was advised to photograph any possible tampering.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 22

Drugs. A 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at Canterbury Road S. and Hwy. 169.

