Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that the Wolves are finally figuring out a basic premise, that the players who are playing best in a particular game should be the ones on the court at the end. It paid dividends in a win on Wednesday, and maybe it will be a key going forward.

5:00: Wild coach Dean Evason keeps ascending along with his team in the aftermath of a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

9:00: Interventional cardiologist Dr. Louis Kohl of Hennepin Healthcare offers perspective on what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and what comes next.

26:00: Some U.S. Soccer drama.

