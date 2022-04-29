From snug bungalows to spacious Arts and Crafts homes, the popular Twin Cities Bungalow Club Home Tour is a chance to peek inside vintage homes that have been restored and remodeled.

Held the first Saturday in May, the tour is back following a three-year pause.

The break allowed organizers the opportunity to add to the lineup. Five homes — two in St. Paul and three in Minneapolis — will be featured on the tour, with homeowners and contractors on-site to answer questions. In addition, the tour also will include the restored E.L. Powers House, the 1910 south Minneapolis home designed by William Gray Purcell and George Grant Elmslie and celebrated for its Prairie School architecture.

Since the Twin Cities Bungalow Club began its tours, it has expanded its reach in the types of homes featured, said club president Tim Counts.

"We really cover houses in the early 20th century in a variety of sizes and styles," Counts said.

Homes on the tour will offer ideas on updating spaces while maintaining the original character of homes, including kitchens and bathrooms that give a nod to vintage and classic materials and blend seamlessly with classic bungalow features such as oak woodwork, fireplaces and built-ins. Arts & Crafts style furniture and decor will also be highlighted in tour homes.

2022 Twin Cities Bungalow Club Home Tour

What: Self-guided tour of five Twin Cities bungalows. Homeowners and contractors will be on hand to answer questions.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7.

Where: Pick up a tour map at the first home, 3212 22nd Av. S., Mpls., during tour hours.

Admission: $10 donation; free for club members.

Information: bungalowclub.org or call 612-724-5816.

Good to know: Masks are required inside all homes on the tour.