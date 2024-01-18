Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

You've heard of Dry January, the month when millions of Americans abstain from alcohol. Or even Damp January, for those who's goal is just to back a bit.

But if you count yourself among the canna-curious, you've got plenty of local options this month — and beyond.

Earl Giles Distillery in northeast Minneapolis is hosting Canna Club happy hours on Tuesday evenings. (Those happy hours are currently scheduled to go on indefinitely because of their popularity.) Hi! Flora, a vegan, THC-focused restaurant in Uptown is also programming out January with different types of cannabis consumption events.

Breweries are also getting into the act.

Utepils is offering not just its beers, but also THC beverages and alcohol-free mocktails. Dubbing it High January, the Minneapolis-based brewery has rolled out a mix of drinks that cater to just about everyone.

Owner Dan Justesen sees it as a way to diversify the taproom's offerings and give folks who don't drink an option for a little treat.

"Our job is to make an experience," said Justesen. "We're selling an experience."

Since low-dose THC edibles and beverages were legalized in May 2022, they've exploded in popularity. But that doesn't mean imbibers want to stay home alone.

"We don't want to give up going to breweries because we enjoy the social aspect," said Tracie Vranich.

The 62-year-old St. Paulite, a regular at Utepils, is having a Damp January.

"I'm looking at my alcohol consumption, my food choices, my fitness in the month of January, which is trying to make sense with the beginning of the new year," she said. "I'm setting an intention of living a healthier lifestyle."

That's why mocktails and other NA beverages appeal to Damp and Dry January advocates like her.

Of course, Utepils is far from the only brewery in town to offer THC seltzers. And local liquor stores as well as some co-ops and grocery stores have entire coolers dedicated to THC beverages. Even Marigold, Minneapolis' N/A bottle shop, carries THC tinctures and beverages.

It's not just a young person's trend either.

"I'm not a 20 or 30-year-old who enjoys these beverages, there's a wide range of us," Vranich said.