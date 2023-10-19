As temperatures continue to drop, the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota are starting to see more peak fall colors. Some areas in west-central Minnesota, near Willmar, are also showing colorful displays.

But in certain parts of Minnesota, including William O'Brien State Park along the St. Croix River, the leaves are changing and dropping faster than normal because of the recent drought, according to the Department of Natural Resources' Fall Color Finder, which tracks the changing foliage.

How do this year's fall colors measure up?

Colors overall have been more muted this fall compared with recent years, which could be attributed to the summer drought, said Sara Berhow, public relations supervisor for the DNR's Parks and Trails Division.

"Many maple trees turned earlier in the season and may have dropped their leaves, but areas with tree species that turn yellow in fall are especially pretty right now," she said, noting that leaf-peepers should look for areas with aspen, ash, poplar and birch trees.

This year, peak colors have arrived later in the metro area compared to the past two years because of warmer than average temperatures in September and early October, Berhow said.

However, cooler temps in the last week have finally prompted leaves to change in the metro area. While the summer drought may have influenced the fall color delay, that's less important than temperature in determining the timing of fall colors, she said.

Best viewing spots or scenic routes for fall colors

The DNR recommends taking a drive on the Great River Road between Frontenac State Park near Red Wing, and Great River Bluffs State Park near La Crescent. Leaf-peepers can expect stunning views in Minnesota's bluff country.

Officials also advise people not to cancel plans to visit areas listed as past peak on the DNR fall colors map. State parks such as Old Mill northwest of Thief River Falls, Lake Bemidji and Split Rock Lighthouse on the North Shore still offer vibrant foliage.

With Explore Minnesota currently in the midst of its fall campaign to lure visitors to what it considers the "Dream State'' for all things fall, there are plenty of activities for tourists and locals to enjoy, including corn mazes and apple picking.

And for those looking for something to do during the MEA school break, there are plenty of fun options both indoor and outdoor that cater to young people, from children's museums to indoor rock climbing.