Twin Cities civil rights attorney and social justice activist Nekima Levy Armstrong disclosed this week that she had surgery in September for a benign brain tumor.

Levy Armstrong, 46, said in a Facebook video Monday that blurry vision in right eye that surfaced in July led to her seeing a doctor and having an operation to remove the tumor that was pressing against an optic nerve.

"I went in literally for an eye appointment, thinking I would come out with glasses," Levy Armstrong said, "and instead, I find out a short while later that I actually had a brain tumor."

She said, "I'm a survivor. ... The tumor I had in my brain was not cancerous. I could have gotten news that was even worse than what I experienced."

Levy Armstrong, a former candidate for mayor of Minneapolis, said she has resumed her work after several weeks of recovery.

Referencing the tumultuous past few years in the Twin Cities that included the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, Levy Armstrong said she was looking forward to less stressful times in her life.

"I was expecting 2022 to be a year I could actually rest ... to focusing on work and just resting my body from being out in the street marching alongside so many other folks," she said.

However, Levy Armstrong continued, detection of the tumor was "like out of a movie, to be honest with you. I'm still coming to terms with the situation."