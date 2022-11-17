'Best in Snow'

The Rocket Queens, a team consisting of three Minnesotans and a New Yorker, compete to see who can build the greatest snow sculpture in a new competition series that's best watched with a hot mug of cocoa. The Queens, who befriended each other at the Minnesota Zoo's Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, have their work cut out for them as they attempt to pay homage to "Guardians of the Galaxy." Their task is made even harder by constant interruptions from perky carolers and host Tituss Burgess, sporting a creepy fake mustache and an even creepier fake accent. Friday, Disney Plus

'The Santa Clauses'

No one will ever mistake Tim Allen for a great thespian, but he's always delivered the goods in "The Santa Clause" franchise. Twenty-eight years after the original film, the act still holds up. In this new adventure, Kris Kringle is starting to lose weight, magic — and hope. He needs to rely on his elves and wife (Elizabeth Mitchell) more than ever. The six-part series has a bit to say about feminism and political divisions. But it's mainly a chance for Allen to stay relevant without resorting to a "Home Improvement" reboot. Disney Plus

'Pepsi, Where's My Jet?'

Just when you thought we were done with Michael Avenatti, he re-emerges. Stormy Daniels' former attorney, under house arrest at the time this documentary was filmed, seems all too happy to brag about his role in a bizarre case in which a 20-year-old dreamer tries to take advantage of a sloppy soft-drink commercial and secure a Harrier jet. Director Andrew Renzi is less interested in the legal battle than he is in nostalgia, revisiting the heyday of TV ads and encouraging his interviewees to take the Pepsi Challenge. Netflix

'The Waltons Thanksgiving'

As usual, TV's most resilient family can't be bothered by the Great Depression. They're too busy preparing for the holidays and the Harvest Festival Fair, where Ma Walton (Bellamy Young) has the unenviable task of judging the pie contest. The movie does squeeze in a serious story about child abuse, but for the most part this latest visit is as wholesome and refreshing as farm milk. 7 p.m. Sunday, WUCW, Ch. 23

'Is That Black Enough for You?!?'

Film buff Elvis Mitchell nods to plenty of familiar films in this Black history lesson, but the documentary is most fascinating when he spotlights lesser-known titles like 1969's "Slaves," starring Dionne Warwick, and 1959's "Odds Against Tomorrow" with Harry Belafonte. Die-hard movie fans will find themselves with plenty of enticing options for holiday screening. Netflix

'Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On'

This 'American Masters' documentary celebrates plenty of Sainte-Marie's musical accomplishments, including her contribution to the Oscar-winning tune, "Up Where We Belong." But it's mostly about her advocacy for Native American rights, a campaign that may have hurt her career more than help it. Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and Taj Mahal are among the big names providing endorsements. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Joni Mitchell Songbook'

A little over 20 years ago, Mitchell released two albums, "Both Sides Now" and "Travelogue," in which her songs and covers were accompanied by a full orchestra. That chapter is resurrected in this "Great Performances" special featuring the National Symphony with top singers like Renee Fleming and "Prairie Home Companion" favorite Aoife O'Donovan on vocals. It's all a bit too precious and pretentious for anyone other than die-hard Mitchell fans. 9 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Mickey: The Story of a Mouse'

Since this profile is airing on Disney Plus, you don't expect much C-R-I-T-I-C-I-S-M about M-I-C-K-E-Y. But director Jeff Malmberg, who edited the terrific Mister Rogers doc "Won't You Be My Neighbor?", avoids being a company shill. The 90-minute film doesn't shy away from the character's darker days and periods when he was overshadowed by a renegade duck. You also get a new one-minute short in which Mickey steps into a time machine. Friday, Disney Plus