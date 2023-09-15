'Wilderness'

Taylor Swift's new version of "Look What You Made Me Do" is the perfect theme song for this new thriller — until it isn't. Jenna Coleman ("Victoria") plays Liv, a journalist plotting to get back at her cheating husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) during a trip to the Grand Canyon. But at some point, she doesn't seem as cool and calculated as the protagonist in the re-recorded "Look," which plays over the opening credits. You have to get through all six episodes to discover how much bad blood is really flowing through Liv's veins. Amazon Prime

'Becoming Frida Kahlo'

It may be a stretch to compare Swift to the late Mexican artist, but this docuseries proves the two women had at least one thing in common: a willingness to pour personal anger and hurt feelings into their art. All three episodes, airing over three consecutive Tuesdays, offer generous shots of paintings by both Kahlo and her two-time (and two-timin') husband, Diego Rivera. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Yellowstone'

This modern-day western was a huge hit for the Paramount Network, already spawning two spin-offs — with two more on the way. CBS, hungry for content during the current Hollywood strike, is now giving network audiences a chance to experience the 2018 inaugural season with back-to-back episodes every Sunday night. Kevin Costner is formidable as the developer who is part Will Kane, part J.R. Ewing. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Superpower'

Sean Penn and his team started working on a film about Volodymyr Zelenskyy months before Russia invaded Ukraine. But the movie doesn't end up shedding much new light on the politician. You do, however, learn a lot about Penn's doggedness and determination to be remembered as more than the dude from "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Monday, Paramount Plus

'Celebrity Name That Tune'

In addition to recycling old cable favorites, networks are turning to game shows to fill the gaps caused by the strike. That's why a new season of this old chestnut is getting an early debut. B-listers like the Spice Girls' Melanie C, "Queer Eye's" Carson Kressley and Olympian Lolo Jones are among the latest contestants testing their musical knowledge. Those familiar with hits from the past two decades have a huge advantage over those who grew up on classics in the '50s and '60s. 7 p.m. Tuesday, KMSP, Ch. 9