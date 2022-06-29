The shake-ups in local TV sports coverage continue with the announcement that Hobie Artigue is leaving Fox 9.

"After seven years, hundreds of shows & countless stories, today is my last day at @Fox9," he wrote Tuesday on his Twitter page. "Thank you for all of your support over the years. It's been a fun ride, but now is the time for a new chapter."

Artigue's duties included hosting "The P.J. Fleck Show" and "Vikings Gameday Live." The Louisiana native previously covered sports in Green Bay. It is unclear where he's headed next.

Andy McDonnell, the weekend sports anchor at KARE 11, has also exited the Twin Cities TV scene. His last day on the airwaves was June 5.

The station did not comment on why McDonnell left, but the departure appears to be the anchor's personal choice. McDonnell declined to comment.

The Littleton, Colo., native, known to viewers as Andy Mac, joined KARE in December 2019. He previously worked in Fort Wayne, Ind., Green Bay and Denver.

KARE general manager Bill Dallman said a nationwide search for McDonnell's replacement is under way. Earlier this month, Julia Daniels joined the station's sports coverage team. She previously worked in Panama City, Fla., and Tuscaloosa, Ala.

InFebruary, KARE lost sports anchor Dave Schwartz who now works for the Minnesota Wild communications department.