'Crown'

This documentary about the history of African American hairstyles in sports includes interviews with Julius Erving, Jalen Rose and Jackie Joyner-Kersee. But Minnesota viewers may be more interested in the words of Aidan Lloyd. He's a tight end at St. Olaf College and frequent visitor to the campus barbershop, which caters to Black customers. There have been plenty of documentaries on Black hair, but this one really makes you feel the pride the stars take in their appearance, whether it's a Hall of Famer or a college junior trying to feel more at home. 6 p.m. Sunday, BET

'Party Down'

This sitcom about an inept catering company lasted just two seasons when it originally aired more than a decade ago. But its legacy grew over the years, along with the status of cast members Jane Lynch, Adam Scott and Martin Starr, all of whom are back for new episodes. There's still plenty of cringe-worthy comedy but it's harder to buy the characters as losers now that they're played by actors who can afford to throw lavish parties of their own. Appearances by big names like Nick Offerman and Jennifer Garner also work against the show's original underdog appeal. Even diehard fans could find themselves inching toward the exits sooner than expected. 8 p.m. Friday, Starz

'Bill Russell: Legend'

There's plenty of great footage of the late Boston Celtic leading his team to 11 national championships. But director Sam Pollard ("Citizen Ashe") is just as fascinated with his subject's contributions to the civil rights movement. The result is a documentary that successfully straddles both worlds, just as its subject did. Long after you've watched the two-parter, Russell's infectious laugh will be ringing in your ears, as will his impressive list of accomplishments. Netflix

'Survivor'

If it's been a while since you've checked out this long-running series, here's a reason to check back in: Three of this season's 18 contestants are Minnesota natives. One of them, Carolyn Wiger, is the daughter of Chuck Wiger, who served in the Minnesota Senate for more than two decades. 7 p.m. Wednesday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Bel-Air'

Will Smith's image has had a major shakeup between the two seasons of this grittier reboot of his breakthrough sitcom, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," loosely based on his actual rags-to-riches story. In some ways, his disturbing behavior at the Oscars only makes these new episodes stronger. Jabari Banks' intense take on the fictional Will Smith now has more in common with the real Will Smith. Tatyana Ali, who originated the role of Ashley, pops up as an embattled teacher. Thursday, Peacock

'The Reluctant Traveler'

"Schitt's Creek" reminded the world of Eugene Levy's comic genius. But you probably wouldn't want to go sightseeing with him. This new series follows the Emmy winner as he makes his way around the world, whining about everything from nighttime hikes in Costa Rica to ice fishing in Norway. His reluctance to do anything more adventurous than order room service leads to some fine comic moments. But after his umpteenth complaint, you'll want to rip those glasses off his face and toss them out the window of his luxury suite. Apple TV Plus

'The 29th Annual SAG Awards'

For further proof that awards shows are losing their luster, consider the fact that this ceremony has moved from TBS/TNT to Netflix's YouTube page. Ouch. Even if you no longer care about who gets Hollywood hardware, you may want to tune in to see Sally Field get a lifetime achievement award. 7 p.m. Sunday, YouTube

'The Magic of Spirituals'

For opera lovers, the moment Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman shared the stage was a musical milestone, right up there with Barbra Streisand's appearance on Judy Garland's 1963 TV special. This documentary about their 1990 Carnegie Hall performance includes all the high notes — both literally and figuratively — as well as a smart tutorial on spirituals in Black culture. 8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2