'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

This "Bridgerton" prequel has a few things in common with the blockbuster original: witty dialogue, graphic sex scenes, orchestrated versions of pop songs, Julia Andrews' narration. It also has a star-making performance from lead India Ria Amarteifio, embracing a character who's not afraid of embracing her character's urges to wriggle out of her corset and romp in the royal hay. But the eight-part series is grounded in reality, which means creator Shonda Rhimes has to deal with the madness of King George III. The ways his advisers handle his "condition" could never be mistaken for romantic gestures. If you're just thirsty for another costumed comedy, this won't be your cup of tea. Netflix

'Jewish Matchmaking'

Aleeza Ben Shalom has little in common with Yente, the village matchmaker from "Fiddler on the Roof." She's so warm, funny and open-minded that you might consider converting to Judaism just to get her help. The other draw to this series is the clients. Like the ones in "Indian Matchmaking," they're more interested in finding true love than sneaking into a fantasy suite. Netflix

'MTV Movie & TV Awards'

Drew Barrymore is enjoying a bit of a comeback. She's the real-life version of Ted Lasso, a cheerleader determined to lift our spirits. That upbeat attitude makes her the ideal host for a show that isn't embarrassed to have categories like Best Kiss, give a lifetime achievement award to Jennifer Coolidge and nominate the Cocaine Bear as Best Villain. 7 p.m. Sunday, MTV

'Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind'

The death of the legendary singer-songwriter on May 1 makes this the ideal time to check out this 2019 documentary that's full of revelations, starting with the fact that he regretted writing "For Lovin' Me." Directors Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni also include plenty of performance excerpts, proving once and for all that Lightfoot is much more than the guy who taught us about the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Pluto, Tubi, Roku

'Jeopardy! Masters'

The long-running game show justifies its three-week stint in prime time with a showdown involving six of its most successful contestants. The slight favorite would have to be Amy Schneider, who has the second-longest winning streak of all time. Ken Jennings, who still holds the record, will host. 8 p.m. Mon.-Wed, Fri. KSTP, Ch. 5

'The Muppets Mayhem'

Lilly Singh may still have her NBC talk show if she had hired Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as her house band. As an ambitious music executive, the former host of "A Little Late" offers a nice contrast to the veteran Muppets, popping a new vein every time they resort to their hippy, dippy ways. But their act keeps getting upstaged by celebrity cameos from the likes of Billy Corgan, Kesha, Tommy Lee and others eager to fulfill a childhood fantasy — although I'm guessing more than a couple were bummed to learn they wouldn't be sharing the screen with Miss Piggy. It's fun to see the cavalcade of stars and hear our furry friends cover songs like "Have a Little Faith In Me" and "God Only Knows." But the biggest laughs come when Animal and company drive Singh a little nuts. Disney Plus

'The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards'

The ceremony is making news again. Last year, it became the first major awards show to go live on a streaming service. This time around, Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will host from the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility in Frisco, Texas. The other big change: The competition for the evening's most coveted award, Entertainer of the Year, has expanded from five to seven contenders. 7 p.m. Thursday, Amazon Prime

'Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best'

Musical lovers who can't regularly afford theatre tickets owe a debt of gratitude to "Great Performances," the long-running PBS series that offers free admission to top-tier shows, all from the comfort of your living rooms. This all-star concert celebrates that special relationship with elaborate numbers from "Company," "Jelly's Last Jam" and "Ain't Misbehavin'." But the special is dominated by divas, most notably Solea Pfeiffer who belts out a heart-wrenching rendition of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" and Sara Bareillies, delivering a tender version of "She Used to Be Mine." 9 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch 2

'Hannah Gadsby: Something Special'

In her previous two stand-up specials, the Aussie stand-up has taken fans on soul-searching guilt trips, forcing us to re-think what makes us laugh — and why. This adventure is not nearly as intense. "This is going to be a feel-good show," she says near the start of the show, taped at the Sydney Opera House last fall. "I feel I owe you one." The result is a polished, but fairly routine take on loving her wife and their dogs. It's not that special. Netflix