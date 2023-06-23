'Hijack'

A seasoned no-nonsense corporate negotiator (Idris Elba) uses his gift of gab and experience to save his fellow passengers on a London-bound plane that has been hijacked by terrorists in this seven-parter. "The Good Wife" alum Archie Panjabi is the counterterrorism expert on the ground. "24" and "Taken" fans, add this action-thriller to your binge list. Lands Wednesday on Apple TV Plus.

'The Gold'

In 1983, when six armed men broke into London's Brink's-Mat warehouse and walked away with gold bars, diamonds and cash worth 26 million pounds, it became one of the largest robberies in British history. "The Gold" dramatizes that heist from the planning to the execution to the aftermath, and stars Hugh Bonneville, Tom Cullen (both of "Downton Abbey"), Dominic Cooper ("Mamma Mia"), Charlotte Spencer ("Sanditon") and Jack Lowden ("Dunkirk"). Lands Sunday on Paramount Plus.

'Secret Chef'

Chef/restaurateur David Chang is the executive producer of this different-kind-of-a-competition-series, where 10 chefs are required to carry out a bunch of cooking challenges. The culinary whizzes, who include professional chefs, skilled home cooks and influencers, get their instructions from an animated talking hat. So what's different, you ask? When it comes to rating the dishes in blind taste tests, it's not done by judges. It is by the contestants themselves. Launches Thursday on Hulu.

'Claim to Fame'

Jonas brothers Kevin and Franklin are back to host the second season of this series, where secrets, lies and deceptions are outed. Twelve contestants, sharing a DNA with a celebrity, cannot reveal their famous relative's identity. Their weekly challenge is to uncover who each one of them is related to and the prize money is $100,000. Debuts 7 p.m. Monday on KSTP, Ch. 5.

'Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed'

Director Stephen Kijak contrasts the Hollywood icon's stardom and the relative freedom with which he lived his sexuality in this bio-doc. Interviews with Hudson's close friends and archival footage give an insight into the actor's life, and confronts the systems that kept him a closeted gay man until his death. Lands Wednesday on Max.

'The Bachelorette'

Once a fourth runner-up in "The Bachelor," Charity Lawson sets out a journey again to find true love. But this time she is the leading lady and there will be 25 men vying for her attention. The show is returning for its 20th season. Debuts 8 p.m. Monday on KSTP, Ch. 5.