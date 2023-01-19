'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah's departure seemed to take everyone by surprise — including Comedy Central executives. Instead of anointing a new host, the network seems content to fill the rest of the season with high-profile subs like Wanda Sykes, who will take the anchor desk next week. Other guests in the next few months include Sarah Silverman, John Leguizamo and Al Franken. That's an impressive list, but the plan only delays the inevitable and runs the risk of making the show irrelevant. They would have been better off picking a fresh new talent right away, giving viewers time to adapt. 10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., Comedy Central

'That '90s Show'

Give this sequel some credit for updating its casting for a 2020s audience. This time around, the weed-smoking, sex-crazed kids are a more diverse bunch that includes a gay Asian-American nerd and a Black feminist who is the closest thing that Point Place, Wis., has to a Fonzie. But the new characters don't get the good lines. That privilege goes to Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, returning as the sweet-and-sour parents, and a steady stream of cameos from 'That '70s Show' alums. Those pining to know if Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) are still hooking up will get their wish. Thursday, Netflix

'The Bachelor'

There's no major controversy swirling around the 27th season of this reality giant. Give it some time. None of the 30 contestants vying for Zach Shallcross' heart claim Minnesota as their home state, so you may want to root for the closest Midwesterners: Madison Johnson, a 26-year-old business owner from Fargo, and Mercedes Northup, a nonprofit owner who grew up in Bloomfield, Iowa. 7 p.m. Mon., KSTP, Ch. 5

'American Auto'

Despite dismal ratings, NBC renewed this workplace sitcom for a second season in hopes that its viewers will eventually fall in love. It's doubtful. The series has a talented cast, led by "Saturday Night Live" veteran Ana Gasteyer, but the setting — the corporate offices of a car company — doesn't lend itself to great material. Next week's episode benefits from the appearance of guest star Eric Stonestreet, playing a consultant who's as cool as his "Modern Family" character was manic. 7:30 p.m. Tue., KARE, Ch. 11

'How I Met Your Father'

It's not nearly as funny as "How I Met Your Mother," but it's hard to resist the charms of this bubbly, attractive cast, especially former child star Hilary Duff. In the second season, the writers have made her Sophie even more complex. She's developed into a fascinating character, even if you wouldn't want to date her. Tue., Hulu

'Roberta Flack'

Her biggest hits may get labeled as elevator music but there's nothing middle-of-the-road about Flack's personality. This PBS documentary shows off the determination and fight behind the recordings of songs like "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face." You hear more from civil rights leaders like Jesse Jackson and Angela Davis than from musicians. 8 p.m. Tue., TPT, Ch. 2

'Bling Empire: New York'

Dorothy Wang, one of the "Bling Empire" socialites, shifts coasts for this sequel in which viewers learn about the rituals of crazy, rich Asians in the Big Apple. The drama revolves around mundane misfortunes like being late for a fashion show and not being properly fed at a party. When one wealthy teenager discovers that her dad may cut her off, she reacts like she was just diagnosed with terminal cancer. For those who love this kind of reality TV, "Bling: N.Y." does a terrific job of capturing its characters as they dress up — and break down. Friday, Netflix

'Shape Island'

When the stars of an animated series are a square, a circle and a triangle, it's a given that your primary audience is young kids. But the writers of this witty series are interested in more than just teaching preschoolers how to tie their shoes. Despite their simplistic forms, the characters end up instructing viewers on heady matters, like the importance of respecting secrets and how to deal with disappointment, lessons that weren't prominent in Barney the Dinosaur's textbooks. Friday, Apple TV Plus