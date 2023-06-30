Tap the bookmark to save this article.

As a strike by Hollywood writers approaches the two-month mark, late-night talk shows have been put on long-term hiatus and more and more scripted shows are pausing production, with films not far behind. The looming possibility of unionized actors striking alongside them could mean a far larger shutdown.

Here's a selected look at shows in suspension.

SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE

''Jimmy Kimmel Live'' — ABC

''The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'' — CBS

''The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'' — NBC

''Late Night With Seth Myers'' — NBC

''Saturday Night Live'' — NBC

''Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'' — HBO

SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE

''Stranger Things'' — Netflix

''Cobra Kai'' — Netflix

''Big Mouth'' — Netflix

''American Horror Story'' — FX

''Yellowjackets'' — Showtime

''Billions'' — Showtime

''The Chi'' — Showtime

''A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'' — HBO

''Hacks'' — Max

''Penguin'' — Max

''Duster'' — Max

''1923'' — Paramount+

''Severance'' — Apple TV+

''Metropolis'' — Apple TV+

''Daredevil: Born Again'' — Disney+

''FBI: Most Wanted'' — CBS

''Abbott Elementary" — ABC

''Family Guy'' — Fox

''American Dad'' — Fox