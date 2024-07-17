If you suffer from a fear of heights, "Skywalkers: A Love Story" will rattle you more than a "Halloween" marathon. The documentary, which starts streaming Friday on Netflix, chronicles the adventures of Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau, two Russian daredevils who bond over their mutual passion for rooftopping, a hobby that seems about as safe as sticking your head into a hungry lion's mouth.

Co-directors Jeff Zimbalist and Maria Bukhonina spent six years collecting footage of their climbs around the world, including stops in Malaysia, China and France. The shots of them posing for social media followers from perilous positions can be hard to watch. And the film doesn't spend much time dissuading viewers from following in their footsteps.

"This is stupid scary," Nikolau says during one of their most daunting stunts. It's the closest the doc comes to a public-service announcement.

The film may not be very responsible, but it's strangely romantic. We watch Beerkus and Nikolau, both lifelong loners, get over their own fears of depending on someone else. It's a hard, but visually stunning, way to learn about love.

Also this week

'Simone Biles Rising'

If you weren't already inclined to root for the most decorated gymnast during the Summer Olympics, this four-part documentary should do the trick. The 27-year-old star is quite open about mental health issues and circumstances that led to her decision to pull out of the 2020 Games. Her frankness should put a muzzle on critics who once called her unpatriotic. Netflix

'Sausage Party: Foodtopia'

2016′s "Sausage Party," one of the most successful R-rated animated films of all time, gets a TV sequel that may be even more outrageous. The series picks up right after the grocery store occupants have revolted against humans, leaving them to construct a government that ends up looking oddly familiar. The writing team, which includes star Seth Rogen, has some clever things to say about politics, but they're mainly concerned about shocking us with outrageous orgies, cannibalism and puns that will make even your dad groan. Only those with a huge appetite for shock comedy will consume all eight episodes. Prime Video

'The Commandant's Shadow'

You may have seen 2023′s "The Zone of Interest," the Oscar-winning film about the private life of Rudolf Höss, who ran the Auschwitz concentration camp while raising a family next door. This documentary dives even deeper into the subject, tagging along with Höss' son and grandson as they confront their relative's evil legacy. The film leads up to a meeting between the Hösses and one of the camp's survivors, an emotionally stirring, but all-too short session. 8 p.m. Thursday, HBO

'Popeye'

The death of Shelley Duvall's on July 11 may trigger the urge to rewatch "Brewster McCloud" and "The Shining." Add "Popeye" to that list. The 1980 film bombed so hard that director Robert Altman was relegated to the B list until 1992′s "The Player." But the movie, shot on an intricate set in Malta, presents a visual feast with bits inspired more by the circus than cartoon strips. Robin Williams is fine as the muttering macho man, but it's Duvall who lands the biggest comic punches with her performance as Olive Oyl, committing fully to the lunacy with a symphony of hiccups, squeaks and falsetto notes. Pluto