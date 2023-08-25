'Archer'

This James Bond spoof has managed to stay fresh by reinventing itself from time to time. One season even took place in 1938 French Polynesia. But for the 14th and final season, creator Adam Reed is going back to the beginning. The first four episodes find super-spy/super-jerk Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) falling for new team member Zara Khan (Natalie Dew), much in the same way he did for agent Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler), who is now too busy running the agency to deal with his shenanigans. This isn't the most ambitious way to say goodbye, but longtime fans will appreciate the familiar tone and nods to the past. 9 p.m. Wednesday, FXX; Hulu the next day

'Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland'

There may be more thorough history lessons on "The Troubles," but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more emotional one. These five hours, premiering over three consecutive nights, consist largely of current testimonials from Catholics and Protestants who were just teenagers during the height of the conflict — and often on the front lines. Their emotional scars have not healed. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 p.m. Wednesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Red, White & Royal Blue'

This film about an affair between a U.S. president's son and a British prince is getting much-deserved attention for being a gay rom-com for all audiences. But attention should also be paid to Sarah Shahi, long underutilized in mediocre procedurals. She's terrific here as a fast-talking adviser to President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman with a weird Southern accent). Yes, TV needs more stories about same-sex relationships. It also needs more Shahi. Amazon Prime

'The Chelsea Detective'

Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) isn't the most colorful sleuth. The most eccentric things about him: He rides a bicycle to cases and snacks a lot. But if you like compelling mysteries that wrap up in roughly 90 minutes, you'll want to check out the four new cases that make up Season 2 of this British favorite. Monday, Acorn TV

'Champions'

Even when Bobby Farrelly was making a raunchy film like "There's Something About Mary" with brother Peter, he made sure that the characters had a soft underbelly. He doubles down on the gooey stuff in this rah-rah comedy about an egotistical basketball coach (Woody Harrelson) who finds his soul while instructing players with intellectual disabilities. Tuesday, Amazon Prime

