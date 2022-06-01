Ravaged by injuries, the Lynx's revolving door continued.

The Lynx flew to Atlanta for Wednesday night's game. Their latest point guard addition, Kamiah Smalls, met them there, needing to pass a physical before joining her new team. Smalls was the second of the team's latest hardship signings — Elissa Cunane was the other — made necessary because of a quad injury to Moriah Jefferson.

And then, with Rachel Banham finding quick foul trouble, Smalls had to play 15 minutes in an 84-76 loss.

So it should be no surprise that the Lynx (2-8) struggled at times at both ends of the court. On offense they couldn't protect the ball. At all. On defense they struggled with a Dream offense that emphasized the midrange and three-point shot.

The Dream (6-3), one of the best stories of the young WNBA season, got 22 points from rookie of the year in waiting Rhyne Howard, and 18 from sharpshooter Kristy Wallace, who was 5-for-6 on three-point attempts. Aari McDonald scored 13 with seven steals.

The Lynx got 20 points from Kayla McBride and 14 from Nikolina Milic off the bench. Center Sylvia Fowles scored 16 and became the first player in the WNBA to grab 20 rebounds this season.

Down 15 in the second quarter, the Lynx rallied to take two one-point third-quarter leads. Down 10 early in the fourth, the Lynx got as close as four on three free throws by McBride with 4:35 left.

But the Lynx just couldn't overcome a season-high 26 turnovers.

All five starters had multiple turnovers, as did Aerial Powers and Smalls off the bench. In a game decided by eight points, the Dream had a 23-13 edge on points off turnovers.

The first quarter looked very familiar, with the Lynx coming out and struggling on both ends of the floor.

Offense? Minnesota shot just 6-for-16 (37.5%), made one of four three-pointers and turned the ball over six times. The reason the quarter ended with the Dream leading just 26-17 was that those six turnovers translated into just two points. The Dream did not score a point in the paint in the first 10 minutes, going 7-for-12 on midrange shots. Howard led all scorers with seven points.

After ending the first quarter on a 12-6 run, the Dream started the second quarter 14-8 to go up 50-25 on Howard's three-pointer with 4:26 left in the half.

But, out of a timeout, the Lynx responded, ending the half on a 12-3 run, cutting that 15-point deficit to six at the half.

Five players scored in the run, with McBride scoring five of them. Evina Westbrook's drive for a score with 1.3 seconds left in the half pulled Minnesota within 43-37.

Minnesota kept the pressure on to start the third quarter. The Lynx got three three-pointers — two from Banham — in an 11-4 start to the third quarter to take a one-point lead on Banham's three less than two minutes into the second half.

The Lynx could not keep it up.

Powers hit two free throws with 3:06 left in the third to tie the game. The rest of the quarter? A 10-3 Dream run that featured three-pointers from McDonald and Wallace and two turnovers by the Lynx.

