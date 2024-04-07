Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SANLIURFA, Turkey — The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on Sunday with only a minute's play when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner.

Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish soccer authorities.

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz. The Fenerbahçe players then left the field before the game could resume, drawing whistles from fans.

Galatasaray was subsequently declared the winner, prompting earlier-than-expected celebrations for Icardi's team.

Fenerbahçe president Yıldırım Ali Koç spoke of a ''rebellion'' in a statement on the club's website, where he detailed alleged injustices going back over the years.

Two Fenerbahçe players, İrfan Can Eğribayat and Jayden Oosterwolde, were banned for one match by the Turkish soccer federation last week after a Superlig game against Trabzonspor. Trabzonspor fans had charged onto the pitch after the final whistle. Trabzonspor was ordered to play six games without fans as punishment.

Fenerbahçe next plays Greek side Olympiakos away in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarterfinal on Thursday.

