April snow showers bring late flowers.

That's the word from the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which posted that its annual spring tulip display will be pushed back about a week.

Because of our colder-than-normal weather in April, tulips and other early spring bloomers will have later than normal bloom times. This year, peak viewing season for the arboretum's 40,000 tulips is expected to run from May 10 to 20, said Operations Director Alan Branhagen.

The good news is that the tulips are likely to be in full bloom for Mother's Day strolls, a popular tradition at the Chaska grounds. That's because the holiday, held the second weekend in May, falls mid-month this year.

"The ground wasn't frozen so the bulbs came up really nice [in early] spring … so they kind of had a nice head start," Branhagen said. But then, "they've been held in suspended animation because of the cool weather. But it all worked out."

Early-season tulips started to appear last weekend, he said, and later-season varieties should soon follow suit.

This year, regulars can expect something new. While in previous years tulips were displayed by color, the 2023 season will be arranged by variety, with 130 varieties in all, including scalloped Parrot tulips, tall Triumphs and pointy Lily tulips.

"We're showing all types of different tulip classifications this year," Branhagen said.

While the peak lasts about 10 days, Branhagen said those who head to the arboretum later will still get to enjoy a sizable number of tulips as well as other popular spring displays on the arboretum grounds.

"There's going to be a lot of color here at the arboretum with the tulips and the crabapple trees and lilacs kicking in," he said.