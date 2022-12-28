Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: Had the game-winning goal and an assist.

2. Sam Steel, Wild: Recorded two assists on the first and second goals of the night.

3. Sammy Walker, Wild: Scored his first NHL goal into an empty net late in the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

4-0 Backup goalie Filip Gustavsson's record against Winnipeg after stopping 31 of 32 shots Tuesday.

4 Days off for the Wild before this game.

27 Skaters the Jets have used this season, which was tied for fifth in the NHL heading into Tuesday's game.