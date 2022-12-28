STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: Had the game-winning goal and an assist.
2. Sam Steel, Wild: Recorded two assists on the first and second goals of the night.
3. Sammy Walker, Wild: Scored his first NHL goal into an empty net late in the game.
BY THE NUMBERS
4-0 Backup goalie Filip Gustavsson's record against Winnipeg after stopping 31 of 32 shots Tuesday.
4 Days off for the Wild before this game.
27 Skaters the Jets have used this season, which was tied for fifth in the NHL heading into Tuesday's game.