GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Juuse Saros, Predators: The goalie stopped 32 shots.
2. Matt Duchene, Predators: The winger scored the game-winner and had an assist on Nashville's other goal.
3. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center had the Wild's lone goal, his second in as many games.
By the numbers
2 Goals for the Predators in 44 seconds during the first period.
5 Unsuccessful power plays by the Wild, including a four-minute advantage.
16 Consecutive penalty kills by the Wild before Duchene's power-play goal.