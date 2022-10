Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Brandon Duhaime, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal and chipped in an assist.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender totaled 26 saves, one of which came against a penalty shot.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center had two goals.

By the numbers

0 Power-play goals by the Wild, the first game that's happened this season.

2 Goals for Duhaime over his past two games.

22 Saves by Fleury during 28 penalty shots in his NHL career.