Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored his first career hat trick, which included the game-winning goal in overtime.

2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger had two goals and two assists to tie a career high with four points.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger assisted on a career-high three goals, including Eriksson Ek's clincher.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Successful coach's challenge by the Wild to overturn Winnipeg's sixth goal.

3 Power play goals by the Wild.

18,156 Announced attendance at Xcel Energy Center, the largest crowd for a Wild home game since Feb. 15, 2020 (18,611).