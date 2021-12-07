Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 38 saves, including nine on the penalty kill.

2. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman had two assists, including one in the third period on a key insurance goal.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center had a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist by Kirill Kaprizov to extend his point streak to six games, a run in which he has 12 points and is tied for the longest of his NHL career.

5 Successful penalty kills by the Wild to hold the NHL's best power play scoreless.

300 Career assists by Mats Zuccarello after factoring in two Wild goals.